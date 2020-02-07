EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Advanced Structural Carbon Product Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Advanced Structural Carbon Product market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Advanced Structural Carbon Product market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Advanced Structural Carbon Product market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Advanced Structural Carbon Product for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Advanced Structural Carbon Product market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Advanced Structural Carbon Product sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Anaori Carbon Co. Ltd.

Atlas Composites Ltd.

Graphenea

Graphite Sales Inc.

Graftech International Ltd.

Graphtek Llc

Helwig Carbon Products Inc.

Hexcel Corp.

Hitco Carbon Composites Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kirkwood Holding Inc.

Mer Corp.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber

Grupo Antolin Ingenieria S.A

Mersen Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corp

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Carbon Fiber

Carbon Foam

Structural Graphite

Carbon Structural Composites

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Aerospace

Ground Transport

Infrastructure

Others

