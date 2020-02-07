EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Compostable Plastic Packaging Material Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Compostable Plastic Packaging Material for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Compostable Plastic Packaging Material market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Compostable Plastic Packaging Material sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

S.K. Chemicals Co. Ltd.

BASF S.E.

Kaneka Corporation

Northern Technologies International Corp.

Blonde Technology Co., Ltd.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

NatureWorks LLC

Gio-Soltech, Ltd.

Xinjiang Blueridge Tunhe Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Danimer Scientific LLC

Green Dot Holdings LLC

Biotec GmbH & Co. KG

Grabio Greentech Corporation

Minima Technology Co. Ltd.

Novamont S.p.A

Cardia Bioplastic Ltd.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PBAT

PBS

PLA

PHA

Starch Blends

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Homecare

Healthcare

Others

