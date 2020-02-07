EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Denim Fabric Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Denim Fabric market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Denim Fabric market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Denim Fabric for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Denim Fabric market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Denim Fabric sales volume (K Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Vicunha

Canatiba

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Santana Textiles

Weiqiao Textile

Partap Group

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Xinlan Group

Artistic Fabric Mills

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Bafang Fabric

KG Denim

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Light Denim Fabric

Medium Denim Fabric

Heavy Denim Fabric

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

