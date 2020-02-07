Endodontic Consumables Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2027

Endodontics is a branch of dentistry that deals with the study as well as treatment of dental pulp. Endodontic treatment, otherwise known as root canal treatment, helps treat the soft pulp tissue on the inner side of tooth, which is impaired due to infections. The treatment is carried out by an endodontist. This kind of treatment helps retain a natural smile and lifts food restrictions on patients with dental problems.

The global endodontic consumables market is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. Factors propelling the growth of the endodontic consumables market include an increase in the prevalence of dental diseases and conditions, a rise in the geriatric population more prone to dental disorders as well as tooth loss, increase in awareness about oral hygiene, and rise in dental tourism. However, treatment-related side effects as well as risks linked with endodontic treatment are expected to hamper market growth. Nevertheless, signficant market potential in developing regions is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

The global endodontic consumables market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. Based on product, the endodontic consumables market can be classified into endodontic files, obturators, and permanent endodontic sealers. The endodontic files segment is anticipated to account for a key market share during the forecast period, owing to the wide applications of endodontic files in conducting root canal treatment. Endodontic files are utilized to clean as well as shape the root canal. Further, the endodontic files market segment can be classified based upon material and type. In terms of material, the segment can be classified into stainless steel and alloys file. Based on type, the segment can be sub-divided into handheld and rotary file.

Based on end-user, the global endodontic consumables market can be divided into dental clinics and hospitals, dental academic research institutes, and others. The dental clinic and hospital segment is anticipated to account for a key market share during the forecast period, owing to a substantial rise in the prevalence of dental problems requiring treatment.

Based on region, the endodontic consumables market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to constitute a major market share, owing to a signficant increase in health care investments by manufacturers and high R&D expenditure incurred by companies for the development of endodontic consumables. Additionally, rise in the prevalence of dental disorders is fuelling the growth of endodontic consumables market.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR in the coming years as there is high demand for improvement of esthetic appearance as well as increase in awareness about endodontic consumables. Additionally, an increase in dental tourism and strategic steps taken by key vendors to strengthen their presence in this region are expected to fuel the market during the forecast period. Moreover, there is an increase in awareness and rise in disposable income in this region. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region.

Major players operating in the global endodontic consumables market include Micro-Mega, SA, Brasseler USA, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Coltene Holding AG, DiaDent Group International, FKG Dentaire SA, Mani, Inc., and Septodont Holding.