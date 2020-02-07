External Beam Radiation Therapy Market Growth, Trends and Demands Research Report and Forecast 2019-2027

External beam radiation therapy is the most common type of radiation therapy used in cancer treatments around the world. During the therapy, high-intensity radiation beams form a linear accelerator are focused on the tumor. The total dose of external beam radiation therapy is divided into smaller fractions. Patients generally undergo external beam radiation therapy for five days a week for approximately five to eight weeks. The factors influencing the total dose of radiation therapy are size of the center, type of cancer, and overall health of the patient undergoing radiation therapy. External beam radiation therapy treatment sessions last for approximately 15 to 30 minutes. External beam radiation therapy is used for treating various diseases such as breast cancer, colorectal cancer, esophageal cancer, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and brain tumor.

External beam radiation therapy is divided into three parts: simulation, treatment planning, and treatment delivery. During simulation, the therapist assists the patient in learning about the position that will be used during the course of the treatment. During the simulation phase, the therapist places marks on the patient’s body to help as guide during the treatment. The treatment planning phase of external beam radiation therapy involves the use of computer programs to estimate the dose of radiation required to treat a tumor and nearby tissues.

Major drivers of the global external beam radiation therapy market are increase in patient population, new product approvals, technological advancements, favorable reimbursement policies, and rise in health care expenditure in developing economies such as India and others. The major restraining factors for the global external beam radiation therapy market are high cost of treatment and limited number of trained personnel in certain parts of the world.

The global external beam radiation therapy market can be segmented based on product, therapy, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the external radiation therapy market can be divided into equipment and services. In terms of therapy, the market can be classified into conformal radiation therapy, proton beam radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, stereotactic radiation therapy, and others. Based on end-user, the global external beam radiation therapy market can be categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

In terms of region, the global external beam radiation therapy market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the external beam radiation therapy market during the forecast period in terms of market share. An increase in product launches, rise in the incidence of cancer, increase in strategic collaboration, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to drive the external beam radiation therapy market during the forecast period. The external beam radiation therapy market in Asia Pacific is expected to provide lucrative market opportunities for manufactures during the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to an increase in the patient population, increase in health care expenditure, rise in demand for noninvasive treatment procedures, and adoption of expansion strategies by major manufactures to enter the market in Asia Pacific through new product launches and strategic collaborations with hospitals.

Major manufactures operating in the external beam radiation therapy market are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Accuray Incorporated Nordion Inc., Hitachi, Ltd., ViewRay, Inc., Elekta, and other prominent players. An increase in the adoption of expansion strategies by major manufactures through strategic collaborations with regional hospitals in setting up technologically advanced external beam radiation systems, increase in product launches in newer geographies, and mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to drive the global external beam radiation therapy market during the forecast period.