Freight Brokerage Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Freight Brokerage Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Freight Brokerage Market 2018

A freight broker is any company or an individual that acts as an intermediate between the shippers and carriers. The shippers provide freight for transportation while carriers have enough capacity to move the freight. Thus, freight broker aids both shippers as well as carriers. For shippers, freight brokers help them find trustworthy carriers that are difficult to locate by shippers. For carriers, freight brokers assist them in filling their truckloads and earning money for the transportation

The analysts forecast the global freight brokerage market to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global freight brokerage market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of freight brokerage services which include LTL, FTL, temperature-controlled and others. The others type of services includes dry van and flatbed trailers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1431271-global-freight-brokerage-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Freight Brokerage Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• C.H. Robinson

• XPO Logistics

• Expeditors

• Echo Global Logistics

Other prominent vendors

• TQL

• Landstar

• Worldwide Express

• Cerasis

• Cargomatic

• BNSF Logistics

• GlobalTranz

• Coyote Logistics

Market driver

• Rising industrial demand for freight transportation

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• High complexity in heavy freight transportation industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing transportation and logistics industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/freight-brokerage-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2022_208746.html

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1431271-global-freight-brokerage-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by mode of transportation

• Global freight brokerage market by types of service

• Global LTL freight brokerage market

• Global FTL freight brokerage market

• Global temperature-controlled freight brokerage market

• Global others freight brokerage market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global freight brokerage market by geography

• Freight brokerage market in Americas

• Freight brokerage market in EMEA

• Freight brokerage market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• C.H. Robinson

• XPO Logistics

• Expeditors

• Echo Global Logistics

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra