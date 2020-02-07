Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market: Snapshot

Since an escalating number of patients are being diagnosed with cancer every day, the global demand for gene therapy and antisense drugs is bound to multiply. The growing incidence of health conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and high cholesterol is also boosting the demand for gene therapy and antisense drugs. Several new drugs and therapies have been making their debut in the global gene therapy and antisense drugs market of recent.

For instance, in June 2017, it was announced that a group of scientists at the University of Queensland have developed a new technique that is capable of permanently silencing severe allergies triggered by shellfish, peanuts, and venom. The treatment was found to be successful in animal trials. The technique holds considerable potential for treating asthma completely. During the same month, results of another research study for treating multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, were announced at a conference held by the American Society of Clinical Oncology. The new CAR-T therapy consists of filtering the blood of the patients in order to eliminate T cells which are then genetically altered and given back to the patients.

However, the difficulty pertaining to the delivery of antisense technology to the brain can present key challenges to the expansion of the global market for gene therapy and antisense drugs. Moreover, the unavoidable toxic aftereffects associated with the technology can also inhibit the growth of the gene therapy and antisense drugs market worldwide. However, the present attempts at developing safe and efficient antisense drugs by several market participants including Ionis Pharmaceuticals, which undertook testing of the technology on transgenic mice, can promote the further expansion of the market.

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market: Overview

Antisense gene therapy is emerging as one of the most beneficial therapeutics for various diseases such as tumors, cancer etc. These newer therapies are based on increased knowledge of molecular events that lead to disordered cellular growth. The therapy involves using a gene silencing technique rather than a gene repairing technique for silencing the gene’s effect.

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market: Treatment Insights

Antisense drugs attach to the mRNA of a target protein, which inhibits the protein production process. Antisense therapeutics can obstruct the expression of oncogenes and other cancer-related genes that express growth factors. Antisense gene therapy involves the utilization of various therapeutic strategies which requires a clear knowledge of the molecular anatomy of cancer related genes. Antisense gene therapy is used to treat various diseases such as hemorrhagic fever, cancer, cystic fibrosis, renal diseases, HIV/AIDS, spinal muscular atrophy, and cardiovascular diseases.

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of therapeutic area, the gene therapy and antisense drugs market is segmented into cancer, anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, HIV/AIDS, cystic fibrosis, diabetes mellitus and obesity, and renal diseases.

By gene transfer method, ex vivo gene transfer and in vivo gene transfer are the segments of the market. The former involves the transfer of cloned genes into cells, i.e., cells are altered outside the body before being implanted into the patient, whereas the latter involves the transfer of cloned genes directly into the patient’s tissues. The outcome of in vivo gene transfer technology mainly depends on the general efficacy of gene transfer and expression.

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

The global gene therapy and antisense drugs market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America holds the leading position in the market followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of cancer and other fatal diseases, unhealthy lifestyle practices such as excessive smoking and excessive consumption of high fat content food, and increasing research efforts for treatment against cancer are the major factors driving the gene therapy and antisense drugs market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for gene therapy and antisense drugs. The high population density including a large geriatric population, expeditiously increasing demand for technologically advanced therapeutics, and increasing government support for improved healthcare infrastructure in the region is driving the growth of this regional market. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and tax benefits on newer therapies will further fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific gene therapy and antisense drugs market.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global gene therapy and antisense drugs market are GenVec Inc., Avigen Inc., Genome Therapeutics Corp., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Cell Genesys Inc., and others. These companies are profiled for their key business attributes in the report.

