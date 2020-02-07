Gigabit Passive Optical Network Chipset Market – Rising Demand for Higher Bandwidths Booming Demands

The global GPON chipset market was valued at US$ 1,751.2 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 6.7% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled ‘GPON Chipset Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ Growth of the market is primarily attributable to advancements in technology and increasing need for secure and reliable network operations. Moreover, high demand for GPON chipsets across industries such as IT & telecom, residential, and hospitals is expected to propel the global GPON chipset market during the forecast period.

Parameters such as investments in and spending on GPON chipsets and developments by major market players have been tracked. Some of the key players operating in the global GPON chipset market are Adtran, Inc., Alphion Corporation, AT & T Inc., Broadcom Inc., Calix Inc., Cisco Systems, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Fujitsu Ltd., HiSilicon Technologies Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Marvell Technology Group, Motorola Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, and Zyxel Communications Corp.

Major driving factors for the global gigabit passive optical network chipset market are low cost of ownership and high returns on investment. In addition, higher bandwidth, unmatched security, and greater reliability offered by GPON chipsets are likely to drive the GPON chipset market, especially in India, during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing digitization and mass adoption of smart and connected digital devices by businesses, governments, and consumers are other factors expected to fuel the market in the next few years. However, limited range capability of GPON chipsets is acting as a hurdle in the adoption of GPON chipsets across the world.

Among end-use industries, the IT & telecom segment is anticipated to constitute a significant market share from 2018 to 2026. The segment is expected to be driven by the rising demand for next-generation GPON chipsets. Increase in penetration of Internet across developing countries coupled with surge in IP traffic worldwide has fueled the market. Growing number of FTTH deployments and rising demand for higher bandwidths are expected to boost the demand for GPON chipsets during the forecast period.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=59328

Among regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period, followed by North America and Europe. This is primarily due to the rising demand for GPON in the Asia Pacific region, especially China.

Over the last decade, there has been rapid conversion from wireless to wired optical communication in China. This transition phase is further driving the market in the region and making the country extremely favorable for penetration of GPON chipsets. Furthermore, presence of a large number of manufacturers of GPON chipsets in Asia Pacific has made it a prominent region of the global GPON chipset market.

Moreover, growing adoption of gigabit passive optical networks (GPONs) and Ethernet passive optical networks (EPONs) is an increasing trend that the GPON chipset market is likely to witness in the next few years. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly between 2018 and 2026, due to ongoing technological innovations in the region.

The market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to witness moderate growth from 2018 to 2026. The market in South America is expected to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

The global GPON chipset market has been segmented as follows:

Global GPON Chipset Market, by Technology

5G-GPON

10G-GPON

XGS-PON

NG-PON2

Global GPON Chipset Market, by Equipment

Optical Line Termination (OLT)

Optical Network Unit (ONU)

Optical Distribution Network (ODN)

Global GPON Chipset Market, by End-use Industry