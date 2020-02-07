Global Agricultural Drone Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Agricultural Drone Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Agricultural Drone Market Overview

Agricultural drones are used in farming to monitor crop growth and to increase crop production with the help of innovative sensors. The information which is gathered from the equipment is useful in developing crop yields and farm efficiency.

Agricultural Drone Market was worth USD XX million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD XX million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3791815-global-agricultural-drone-market-2019-2026

Agricultural Drone Market– Market Dynamics

Drones are remote-controlled aircraft with no human pilot onboard. These drones have a huge potential in agriculture in supporting evidence-based planning and in spatial data collection. Despite some inherent limitations, these tools and technologies can provide valuable data that can then be used to influence policies and decisions.

Practical applications for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) commonly referred to as drones, have progressed significantly in recent years with the fall in its cost.

Among the end-user industries, the agriculture sector is anticipated to transform as a major drone employed sector in order to encounter the harvesting challenges and to effectively deploy agricultural practices to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Interest from both consumers and business in drones is surging, with new applications being developed fastly for use across many industries especially in agriculture which is one of the primary sectors expected to see sharp uptake of drone technology in the near future.

However, regulations have been a significant barrier to more widespread use of Unmanned Aerial Systems. Countries such as Argentina, Barbados, Cuba, India, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Uzbekistan have imposed an outright ban on the use of drones for commercial use.

The agricultural drone market is highly fragmented, with many drone manufacturers competing to gain the market share. Owing to which most innovative, and cost-effective drones will likely to be introduced in the coming future. Drone manufacturers such as DJI or Parrot are enhancing their product range with add on hardware, software or hybrid solutions tailored for use in a specific industry.

Agricultural Drone Market is segmented by its types such as single rotor drone, multi-rotor drone, fixed rotor drone, and Others. Among the types of drones, Multi-rotor type dominates the market due to its lower cost and high level of simplicity

Multi-rotor configuration with several motors can maintain a stable position easy to pilot but with limited durability. The single rotor is similar to a helicopter generally has higher efficiency over a multi-rotor, but is more complex to pilot and high in cost.

Fixed wing drone functionality is inline to an airplane cannot hover at one place and is hard to pilot, but able to cover large areas and distances. Like most industries currently using drones, multi-rotor configurations is the most used class of drone due to its low cost and high-performance features.

With the range of flexibility and support comes from drones they are used in for various agricultural applications namely mapping/surveying, crop spraying, irrigation management, crop monitoring.

The features of a drone to easily adjust their altitudes and flight paths according to the surrounding topography and geography comes from the use of increasingly advanced equipment such as RADAR, LiDAR and more. This factor makes them well-suited for crop spraying. Moreover, drones can scan the ground and apply liquids quickly and with great precision.

Using drones crops are monitored accurately, frequently and affordably with precision. Drones equipped with special monitoring equipment can also be used to identify parts of a field experiencing hydric stress. Drones use infrared and thermal sensors to provide snapshots of entire fields, allowing targeted diagnosis of areas receiving less water than required.

Among the applications, mapping/surveying is the major segment. From agriculture to smart cities and construction to surveying, drone technology is increasingly being deployed to boost efficiency and productivity. Employing this drones for surveying is completed in few minutes instead of the typical days or weeks it used to take before.

Geographically the U.S is one of the leading countries in employing this technique for enhancing crop productivity. Lead by the rising trend of implementation of UAVs for enhanced productivity and increasing awareness of precision agriculture and field mapping is expected to drive the industry growth in this region.

Europe is the next major market for agricultural drones owing to the increasing need among countries to enhance the overall farm productivity. In addition, the European Union (EU) is also actively working in the direction of deploying drones for farming

Asia-Pacific agricultural drones market will benefit from growing adoption and technological advancements. Manufacturers from this region are investing in developing low cost and effective UAVs for numerous applications in the agricultural sector.

Agricultural Drone Market– Competitive Analysis

DJI, DroneDeploy, GoPro, AeroVironment, PrecisionHawk, and Trimble Navigation are some of the major companies operating in the agricultural drones market.

Anticipating bright prospects in the agricultural drone industry, Companies are pumping investments to bring in innovations and enhancements to the existing products range on this note corporate investors such as Syngenta, Monsanto, and Mitsui, backed emerging start-ups for improving harvesting, crop spraying, and irrigation.

For instance, in February 2016, US reported investments in UAVs and robotics with volumes up to USD 389 million in 2015 and approximately 40 companies raising funds. DJI, a well-established player in China, raised USD 75 million during its first drone launched especially for the agricultural space.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3791815-global-agricultural-drone-market-2019-2026

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Agricultural Drone Market products across each indication, in terms of application highlighting the critical commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in the nickel products market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the nickel products levels 4/5 segmentation.

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.

• Product mapping in excel for the essential nickel products of all major market players.

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

Table of Contents

1. Agricultural Drone Market– Methodology and Scope

2. Agricultural Drone Market–Trends

3. Agricultural Drone Market– Industry Analysis

4. Agricultural Drone Market– By Drone type

5. Agricultural Drone Market– By Application

6. Global Metal Deactivator Market– By Geography

7. Agricultural Drone Market– Competitor Landscape

8. Agricultural Drone Market– Company Profiles

9. Agricultural Drone Market– Appendix

Also Read: Global Target Drone Market

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com