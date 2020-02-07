Global Bioplastics Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2025

The Global Bioplastics Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025.

A Bioplastic is a substance made from organic biomass sources, unlike conventional plastics which are made from petroleum. Microorganisms provide a source of bioplastics from renewable sources. Production of bio-plastics from microalgae and many plant sources is done these days. Bioplastics produce significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions than traditional plastics over their lifetime. Bioplastics are produced using sugarcane, sugar beet, corn, etc.

Market Dynamics:

Environmental and social impacts of petrochemical-based plastics including carbon footprint, sustainability, and pollution involved in end-of-life disposal and health concerns such as leaching of chemicals from plastic packaging into food products are mainly driving demand for bioplastics. Leading petrochemical companies are heavily investing in bioplastics to proclaim their commitment to the environment. The fluctuating cost of petroleum and the drive for independence from fossil fuels is also another reason for investment in bioplastics.

Bioplastics are increasingly being used in disposable items like packaging, containers, straws, bags, and bottles. Use of bioplastics provides Branding and product differentiation, therefore, manufacturers perceive a marketing advantage. Bioplastics do not contain additives that are harmful to health, such as phthalates or bisphenol A. These factors are increasing consumer demand for the use of bioplastics.

Regulatory factors such as waste minimization regulations also contribute to the growth of the bioplastics market.

Although, Bioplastics account for a very small share of the plastic industry. It represents massive untapped growth potential for bioplastics market.

Segment Analysis:

Global Bioplastics market is segmented by Type, by material type, and by the application. By Type, Global Bioplastics market is segmented into Bio-based non-biodegradable and Biodegradable Plastics. In 2017, Bio-based non-biodegradable segment accounted for 57% of the market in terms production weight. Bio-based PE (polyethylene) and bio-based PET (polyethylene terephthalate), as well as bio-based PA (polyamides), are the major Bio-based non-biodegradable plastics. In the biodegradable segment, Starch blend and PLA are the significant plastics.

By Material type, Global Bioplastics market is segmented into PET, PA, PE, PLA, Starch blends, and others such as PBS, PBAT. In terms of production capacity, PET accounted for the most significant share of the market followed by starch blends.

By application, the market is divided into rigid packaging, Flexible packaging, Textiles, Automotive & Transport, Consumer goods, and others such as Agriculture, Construction & electronics. Bioplastics are primarily used in packaging. Rigid packaging segment accounted for the major share of the market followed by flexible packaging. Rigid & flexible packaging combined accounted for 58% share of the market. PET bioplastic is commonly used for packaging.

Geographical Analysis:

By region, Global Bioplastics market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and rest of the world. Europe is the largest market due owing to regulatory measures by EU Institutions. The provisional agreements reached by the European Council and Parliament on the EU waste legislative package published by the Commission in 2015 encourages the use of bioplastics. This has contributed to the growth of the market in Europe. Europe ranks highest in the field of research and development in the bioplastics market. North America is the second largest market for bioplastics.

In terms of production capacity, Asia-pacific has the highest production capacity for bioplastics, but domestic consumption of bioplastics remains low in China, India. Japan has set the objective to reach 20 % bioplastics in the plastics market by 2020.

Key Players:

Some of the critical players in the global bioplastics market are Arkema, BASF, Braskem, Kuraray, NatureWorks, Novamont S.p.A., Evonik Industries, DowDuPont, Solvay S.A., and BioAmber. Bioplastics market is relatively concentrated due to proprietary technologies. Bioplastics market is expected to become more competitive due to the entry of new players in the market.

In October 2018, Novamont announced the opening of a revamped Mater–Biopolymer plant south of Rome, significantly boosting production capacity from 120,000 tons per year to 150,000. In the same month, ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG announced that the first commercial plant based on the company’s patented manufacturing process for the bioplastic polylactide (PLA) — the PLAneo technology. In October, Bio-on gave license for production of bioplastic in Russia to TAIF Group. In June 2018, Bio-On inaugurates its very own €20m bio-plastics production plant. In May 2018, ADM & DuPont Open jointly operated Bioplastics Plant in Illinois. In April 2018, BioLogiQ, Inc. launched three new grades of its plant-based plastic, NuPlastiQ® BioPolymers. In Feb 2018, SECI launched the construction of PHAs Bioplastic plant in Parma, Italy.

Why purchase the report?

• Visualize the composition of the Bioplastics Market across each indication, in terms of type, material type, application highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

• Identify commercial opportunities in the Bioplastics Market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

• Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Bioplastics Market level 4/5 segmentation

• PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

• Product mapping in excel for the key Bioplastics Market products of all major market players

Target Audience

• Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

• Product Suppliers/ Buyers

• Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

• Education & Research Institutes

• Research Professionals

• Emerging Companies

• Manufacturers

