Global Construction Industry Core Drill Market Forecast 2019-2025 | Region Wise Analysis Of Top Players

A core drill is a drill specifically designed to remove a cylinder of material, much like a hole saw. The material left inside the drill bit is referred to as the core.

A core drill is a drill specifically designed to remove a cylinder of material, much like a hole saw. The material left inside the drill bit is referred to as the core.

Core drills used in metal are called annular cutters. Core drills used for concrete are generally called Diamond Core Drills and are water cooled. For drilling masonry, carbide core drills can be used.

Drilling methods used in construction are excavation of foundations of buildings and excavation of road cuttings, piling, micropiling and underpinning. Piling and underpinning are used to support soft soil before beginning the actual construction or to prevent sinking of existing constructions. In addition, drilling in the field of construction is used in so called anchorage, in which softer soil is fastened to bedrock, horizontal drilling for inserting different kinds of cables and water pipes under roads and other constructions without breaking the surface as well as sampling drilling to determine the soil in the ground. Drill and blast method is also used in production of rock material required in manufacturing concrete and tarmac.

The global Construction Industry Core Drill market is valued at 920 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1440 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

Hilti

Husqvarna

Makita

Tyrolit

Robert Bosch Tool

Golz L.L.C.

Norton

Diamond Products

Milwaukee Tools

Atlas Corporation

Otto Baier

Chicago Pneumatic

Kor-It Diamond Tools

CS Unitec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Wet Drill Bits

Dry Drill Bits

Segment by Application

Electricians

Plumbers

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Construction Industry Core Drill capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Construction Industry Core Drill manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

