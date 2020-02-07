Global Transparent Caching Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Transparent Caching is an inbuilt storing solution in a computer system or in a software. It stores the file and web pages in memory or into the hard disk. In case the files and web pages are not stored into memory or in hard disk then all the requested files and pages are sent to the upstream to its normal destination of transparent caching. Transparent caching solutions makes the delivery of the requested file to the end users directly from the edge of the network. The process is invisible for both the end users and content originators. Transparent caching is used for faster and easy access as it do not require any change in browser setting and DNS (domain name system) intervention at users end. Using transparent caching, service providers are able to control large number of content request from the end user. It allows the service providers a better control over identifying the type of cashed and how fast it should be delivered to the end users. Using transparent caching, service providers are able to control large number of content request from the end user. It allows the service providers a better control over identifying the type of cached memory and how fast it should be delivered to the end users. Transparent cache recognizes the most popular content on your network and stores the content locally, when it is requested, it delivers from the network edge. It works without requiring any subscribers, content delivery networks (CDNs), business logic by content providers. Furthermore, transparent caching improves performance to the subscribers and significantly reduces network bandwidth consumption throughout the network

The transparent caching solutions is reshaping the whole market in terms of technology. There are various factors which are driving the market, as the growth in internet traffic is very high thereby increasing the network congestion. In order to solve this, transparent caching is installed across the network to reduce the amount of traffic across the network. The major factor which favors the transparent caching market is, the need for improving the network bandwidth and reduction in cost of network infrastructure. In business profitability, bandwidth plays an important role in enhancing and expanding the end user experiences. Since, the transparent caching is an automatic and well operated solutions it is easy to use and handle to maintain the network trafficking. The high acceptance ratio of the integrated CDN and transparent caching for enhancing the businesses network performance is impacting the transparent cashing market, However, the transparent caching solutions is facing problem in the security and privacy issues among the content deliver provider. This factors are acting as restraining for the current market.

The transparent caching market can be segmented by content type, software, hardware services end users and region. On the basis of software, the transparent caching segment is further segmented into policy management, security and analytical, all helps the services provider to manage the network. Based on the end users, the market is segmented into telecom operator, Governments, Direct-to-Home (DTH) Cable service Providers, Enterprises, ISPs and others. ISPs (internet services provider) plays major role in transparent caching solution, as the service providers make use of CDN (content delivery network) to the delivery content.

Geographically, transparent caching market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America is expected to experience high growth of transparent caching market as compare to other region North America has shown the maximum adoption of technology. The US and Canada are majorly implementing the transparent caching technologies. North America market is expected to be the highest market share in the future.

Some of the major players offering the global transparent caching market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Qwilt, Ericsson AB, Google, Akamai Technologies, Juniper Networks, Inc, PeerApp, Huawei, Fortinet, Blue Coat Systems, and Brocade.

