Global Wearable Lifelogging Cameras Market Size & Share, Analysis, Business Development Trends, High Growth and Forecast-2025

Wearable lifelogging cameras allows a user to capture pictures automatically and continuously from a first- person perspective. Lifelogging refers to the act of sharing and storing one’s life events on a real time basis in the public forum. Life loggers use wearable cameras to record their travelogues and other day to day activities. Wearable lifelogging cameras are synonymous with Sousveillance which refers to visual monitoring, studying, and analyzing actions from the first-person perspective. Wearable lifelogging cameras offer advantages over DSLR and other cameras in terms of being lighter in weight, the ability to carry it easily anywhere and the fact that it is always in functional mode. Wireless connectivity, Bluetooth facility, improved image quality and interface, better light sensitivity, and sleek design are some of the other features which make wearable lifelogging cameras more sought-after. A wearable lifelogging camera is typically placed on a person’s body, or mounted to any object in the surroundings. Apart from recording movies and images, wearable lifelogging cameras also record locations, audios, and accelerations.

The global wearable lifelogging cameras market is driven by several factors such as rise in sports and adventure activities, consumer applications, and public safety. For sports, the use of wearable lifelogging cameras provides a creative, convenient, and effective way of capturing activities in high definition and record critical moments which are too fast to record with the human eyes, with much more precision, clarity, and accuracy. These cameras are also used widely by adventurers who do not have to keep their hands preoccupied by holding smart phones or DSLR cameras to capture their travel journey. Further, wearable lifelogging cameras help in maintaining public safety by capturing and recording evidence, and recording road accidents, which results in improved and faster police encounters, and enhanced trials in courts. Wearable lifelogging cameras are also being used in the healthcare sector to record day to day physical activities and inactivity, and recording diet plans, among others without the intervention of the person concerned. Implementation of wearable lifelogging cameras in the education industry is also likely to play a key role in driving the growth trajectories of the market further. The use of wearable lifelogging cameras inside classrooms will help to check disciplinary issues, record a student’s behavior in the class room, analyze the performance of the teachers, and record the daily lessons taught.

However, the wearable lifelogging cameras are associated with certain drawbacks which are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period. Disruption of privacy issues is one of the crucial factors which is expected to hamper the growth of the global wearable lifelogging cameras market. Further, many consumers are skeptical about the idea of a camera being clipped to their attire the entire day, and they prefer to use a much more user friendly smart phone instead for capturing images. Moreover, smart phones are more affordable than a wearable lifelogging camera with easy maintenance. These factors are projected to create hindrances in the global wearable lifelogging camera market.The global wearable lifelogging camera market has been segmented based on applications and region.

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into healthcare sector, sports and adventure, education, public safety, and others. Sports and adventure application segment is expected to dominate the global wearable lifelogging cameras market. Public safety segment followed by the healthcare sector are expected to be the fastest growing application segments during the forecast period.

Based on region, the global wearable lifelogging cameras market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Some of the key players operating in the global wearable lifelogging cameras market are Panasonic, Sony, Liquid Image, MeCam, Glaxxes, LifeLogger, NewViewWear, Looxcie, Veho, ParaShoot, and Narrative among others.

