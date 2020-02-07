Global Zinc Dust Market Industry Insights And Research Forecast 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Zinc Dust Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report researches the worldwide Zinc Dust market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Zinc dust is a fine gray powder of zinc metal, made by distilling primary or secondary zinc in closed, horizontal furnaces. Zinc dust is most often used in paints and coatings to inhibit corrosion.

Zinc dust industry has low technology barrier. The main players are Umicore, Votorantim Group, Numinor, Hanchang and Transpek-Silox Industry. The global production of zinc dust increased to 345 K MT in 2016 from 329 K MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 1.11%. Global zinc dust capacity utilization rate remained at around 63% in 2016.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of zinc dust increases with the 4.05% average growth rate. Europe USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these regions occupied 73.98% of the global consumption volume in total.

Zinc dust has two types, which include chemical grade zinc dust and paint grade zinc dust. And each type has application industries relatively. With wide application of zinc dust, the downstream industries will need more zinc dust products. So, zinc dust has certain market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance zinc dust through improving technology.

Global Zinc Dust market size will increase to 1540 Million US$ by 2025, from 1160 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Zinc Dust.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Umicore

Votorantim Group

Numinor

Hanchang

Transpek-Silox Industry

Mepco

TOHO ZINC

HakusuiTech

Pars Zinc Dust

Jiangsu Kecheng

Jiashanbaiwei

Jiangsu Smelting

Yunan Luoping

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc

Jiangsu Shuangsheng

Zinc Dust Breakdown Data by Type

Chemical Grade

Paint Grade

Zinc Dust Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Industry

Paint Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Zinc Dust Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Zinc Dust capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast.

Focuses on the key Zinc Dust manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

