Group B Streptococcus Infection Treatment Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities By 2027

Group B streptococcus (GBS) infection, also known as group B strep infection, is a type of bacterial infection that can be found in the digestive and lower reproductive tracts of both men and women. About 1 in 4 pregnant women carry or are colonized with group B streptococcus. As per the WHO, group B streptococcus infection causes an estimated 150,000 preventable still births and infant deaths every year. Around 21.7 million pregnant women carry this bacteria, according to the first global study of group B strep. Most of them are currently unidentified and untreated. An estimated 1 in 5 pregnant women around the world carry the group B streptococcus bacteria, which is a major yet preventable cause of maternal and infant ill health globally.

There are three types of perinatal group B streptococcus diseases, each with their own prevention challenges. They are prenatal-onset GBS disease (before birth), early-onset GBS disease (birth through the first week of life), and late-onset GBS disease (over one week of age through several months of age). A study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimated that out of 410,000 group B streptococcus cases every year, there will be at least 147,000 stillbirths and infant deaths globally. Africa had the highest burden, with 54% of estimated cases and 65% of stillbirths and infant deaths. A rise in the prevalence of group B streptococcus infections and increase in the rate of new infections are likely to drive the global group b streptococcus infection treatment market. Furthermore, an increase in modes of transmission of the infectious disease and lack of cleanliness in developing regions are estimated to propel the Group B Streptococcus Infection Treatment market in the region.

The global group B streptococcus infection treatment market can be segmented based on GBS type, route of administration, drug molecule, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type of GBS type, the global market can be categorized into prenatal-onset GBS disease, early-onset GBS disease, and late-onset GBS disease. Based on route of administration, the global group B streptococcus infection treatment market can be bifurcated into oral and parenteral. In terms of drug molecule, the global group B streptococcus infection treatment market can be divided into small molecule, vaccines, and others. Current group B streptococcus prevention focuses on giving antibiotics to women in labour, with an aim to reduce the disease in infants at delivery. Although several vaccines to prevent group B streptococcus are in development, none is currently available. Based on distribution channel, the global group B streptococcus infection treatment market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The retail pharmacies segment accounted for a considerable share of the group B streptococcus infection treatment market due to the availability of generic drugs.

In terms of region, the global group B streptococcus infection treatment market can be segmented into North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East and Africa). Prevalence of group B streptococcus infection is higher in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa than in North America and Europe. According to statistics published by the World Health Organization in 2017, the top five countries by numbers (to nearest 100) of pregnant women colonised were: India (2,466,500), China (1,934,900), Nigeria (1,060,000), the U.S. (942,800), and Indonesia (799,100). However, in the U.S., it is recommended that women be screened for group B streptococcus during weeks 35 to 37 of pregnancy. Pregnant women testing positive are given an intravenous antibiotic before delivery to prevent group B streptococcus, which could manifest shortly after birth (early onset disease). In developing countries, the infrastructure to provide screening and preventative antibiotics is either nonexistent or limited, resulting in much higher observed group B streptococcus disease burden in babies.

Key players developing therapeutics for group B streptococcus infections are Pfizer Inc., Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Wellstat Vaccines LLC, Minervax ApS, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, and other prominent players. In 2017, Pfizer started phase I/II trial of its group B streptococcus conjugate vaccine named PF-06760805, which incorporates at least five serotypes of group B streptococcus and could prevent approximately 95% of group B streptococcus disease in infants via maternal immunization.