Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 5.7% in Terms of Revenue Over 2018-2026

With reference to the latest market forecast report published by Transparency Market Research, titled ‘Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2026’, revenue generated from the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 1,634.5 Mn in 2018, which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.2% during the period of forecast – 2018 to 2026.

Over the years, there had been a lengthy argument among health professionals regarding the health benefits of probiotic and prebiotic ingredients such as inulin and fructooligosaccharide – and which of them was the more efficient product for enhancing human health. Weighing each product on their pros and cons, manufacturers as well as researchers have leaned towards probiotics in the beginning, while inulin and fructooligosaccharide ingredients were neglected in a way. This reflected in the marketing styles of each product, and probiotics took a giant leap forward in terms of sales. In the recent years however, market players are turning towards inulin and fructooligosaccharide, as they feel that probiotics alone are not enough for a healthy gut. The best method is to use both, probiotics and prebiotics (inulin and fructooligosaccharide) in small quantities, and enable the multiplication of good bacteria by providing them feed in the form of prebiotics, and replenishing bacteria quantities over a period of time with probiotics.

Request to view Sample Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=57891

Affordable Pricing in Order to Exploit the Emerging Markets in Asia Pacific

The global functional food market, with improved digestive health claims, is slowly spreading outward from its traditional geographical markets of Europe and North America, and entering the developing markets of Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. These emerging markets have already been penetrated by probiotics that have found popularity among a majority of consumers. For inulin and fructooligosaccharide fortified products to make an impact in this potentially lucrative market, it is necessary for inulin and fructooligosaccharide manufacturers to undercut the competition using various marketing strategies. From a business perspective, the best strategy for entering this market would be to offer products enriched with inulin and fructooligosaccharide at affordable prices, and thereby look to pull existing probiotic consumers into the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market. Although marketing standardization and imparting awareness are very important strategies, creating competition with affordable pricing could work as the tipping point for consumers to switch from probiotics to inulin and fructooligosaccharide functional food, thus increasing product sales and having a greater overall impact on the present market scenario.

Healthy Eating and Increasing Per Capita Income in the Middle East

In the Middle East, healthy eating and convenience is a key trend driving the sales of inulin and fructooligosaccharide. However, in addition to convenience, the health aspect of food consumption has gained vital importance among consumers. A growing number of buyers are demanding healthier products that contain inulin and fructooligosaccharide, which helps in the regulation of gut flora in the stomach. As a result, consumer preferences are having a positive effect on the sales of inulin and fructooligosaccharide in the Middle Eastern region. Traditional users are expected to focus on the scientific benefits behind the products, while lifestyle users will view these products as a healthy convenient indulgence. Affordability is still crucial to market expansion, as these inulin and fructooligosaccharide based products are considered non-essential by most consumers. Countries in GCC are now focusing on sectors that are not associated with oil, resulting in the involvement of a huge populace in economic activities. The governments in these countries are opening up to FDIs, etc., and promoting industrialization, leading to increasing per capita income of the population residing in countries such as the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This is expected to drive the growth of the MEA inulin and fructooligosaccharide market over the forecast period.

Request for Customization: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=57891

Key Manufacturers of Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide

This inulin and fructooligosaccharide market report by TMR comprises the current trends that are driving each market segment, and offers detailed insights and analysis into the potential growth of the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market. The last part of the report includes the competitive landscape of various market players, so as to provide a comprehensive and comparative dashboard. Important players covered in the report are the dynamic manufacturers that are present in the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market. A detailed view of the manufacturers has also been provided in the scope of the report to examine their short- and long-term strategies, recent developments, and key offerings in the inulin and fructooligosaccharide market.

Global Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market: Competition Dashboard

TMR has profiled the most prominent companies that are active in the global inulin and fructooligosaccharide market, such as BENEO-Orafti SA, Cargill Incorporated, The Green Labs LLC, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Sensus B.V., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, NOW Health Group, Inc., The iidea Company, TrooFoods Ltd., Natura BioFoods, Nova-BioRubber Green Technologies Inc., PMV Nutrient Products Pvt Ltd., Nutriagaves de México SA de CV, and The Tierra Group among others.