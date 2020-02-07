IV Bags Market: Companies keen on expanding their consumer bases and gaining a larger hold

According to the report, the global IV bags market is expected to exhibit a promising 5.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2027, rising from a valuation of US$1,363.8 mn in 2017 to a revenue opportunity of US$2,316.5 mn by 2027. Based on material, the PP segment presently holds the dominant share in the market owing to the material’s non-reactive and inert nature. Geographically, the market in North America is presently the leading regional market in terms of growth prospects and revenue opportunity.

Focus on the development of products made from environment friendly and biologically harmless materials has also increased as stringent environment-protection and patient safety norms keep rising in numbers across the globe. Some of the leading companies in the market are Haemotronic S.p.A, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Wipak Group, Baxter international Inc., Sippex, Renolit Solmed, and West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Increased Demand for Parenteral Nutrition for Geriatric Population to Drive Market

One of thy growth drivers for the global IV bags market is the high use of injections for delivering drugs, liquid substances, and other nutritional products directly in the bodies of patients who have difficulties swallowing anything. The ease of use, easy availability, low costs, and availability in a variety of types based on materials and price ranges make IV bags one of the key components of parenteral nutrition procedures where these bags are often used to administer a variety of compounds such as amino acids to patients.

Potential Risk of Release of Toxins Hinders Growth Prospects

The growth prospects of the global IV bags market are hindered by a certain degree owing to concerns associated with the potential risk chemical leaching from IV bags made of PVC material. This potential risk translates to the risk of accidently supplying toxins to the patient in the process of delivering the contents of the IV bag. Owing to these concerns, the market for IV bags remains under scrutiny and manufacturers are required to spend vast resources on ensuring safety of their products and also getting them certified from healthcare certification bodies.

Nevertheless, the rising focus of manufacturers on R&D activities aimed at the development of environment-friendly and biologically safer materials that do not release toxic products could help the market work its way through the challenge. Focus has also increased on the development of products with multiple compartments, capable of minimizing the steps required for administering drugs and reducing the risk of entry of pathogens in the blood stream, sepsis, and contamination.