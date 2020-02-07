Life Science Analytics Market – Data Generation in this Technology Strikes Demands

The life science analytics market report provides analysis of the life science analytics market for the period 2016 to 2026, wherein the years from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is considered as the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the life science analytics market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global life science analytics market is expected to reach a value of US$ 39,200.9 Mn by 2026 on account of a large volume of data generated across the life science industry and rise in software usage to derive value from large volumes of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, driven by the increasing adoption of data management and data analytics solutions in the life science industry.

Spending in the life science industry is anticipated to increase over the forecast period, driving digitization across the industry using software and related services. North America is anticipated to be a dominant region of the life science analytics market, followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the laboratory and pharmaceutical company segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace over the forecast period. Further, the use of analytics solutions, mainly for pharmaceutical data, customer data, lab results, and regulatory data, drives the life science analytics market.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global life science analytics market. Accenture PLC, SAS Institute, Inc., IBM Corporation, MaxisIT, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Wipro Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, SAP SE, Take Solutions, Inc., IQVIA (Quintiles, Inc.), and SCIOInspire, Corp. (Scio Health Analytics) are some of the key players that have been profiled in this study. Details such as company overview, financials, business strategies, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been provided as part of company profiling.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23735

The life science analytics market has been segmented based on type, component, application, end-user, and geography. In terms of application, the research and development segment is expected to account for more than 29% share of the global life science analytics market in 2026, due to an increase in IT spending in the R&D sector of the life science industry.

The laboratory and pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to constitute more than 36% share in the life science analytics market in 2026, due to an increase in spending by laboratory and pharmaceutical companies and increasing analytics requirement across diverse applications in laboratory and pharmaceutical companies globally.

The prescriptive analytics segment accounted for a key share in 2017, primarily driven by a rise in the use of prescriptive analytics for the purpose of illustrating the implication of each decision and providing insights into early stage drug development, marketing, and strategic planning.

The global life science analytics market is segmented as below:

Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Type

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Component

Software On-premise On-demand

Services Professional Managed



Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Application

Clinical and Preclinical Trials

Research and Development

Regulatory Compliance

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Global Life Science Analytics Market, by End-user

Medical Device Companies

Biomedical Companies

Laboratory and Pharmaceutical Companies

Global Life Science Analytics Market, by Region