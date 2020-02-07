Metered Dose Inhalers Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2025

Aerosol drug delivery is an important part in the management of respiratory diseases. Metered dose inhalers (MDIs) is a popular mode of aerosol delivery. Metered dose inhalers are the most common type of inhalers used in asthmatic conditions. Spacer is an external device attached to the MDI, which provides better drug delivery by enhancing inhalation and actuation. The major advantage of aerosol drug delivery is fast onset of therapeutic action as the drug is delivered to the target site of action. Metered dose inhalers are used to treat several respiratory diseases such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cystic fibrosis.

These inhalers deliver specific quantity of drugs to the lungs in the form of aerosolized drug to provide faster pharmacological action. There are two types of MDIs: manually-actuated pressurized inhalers and breath-actuated pressurized inhalers. Metered dose inhalers consist of three components canister, metering valve, and an actuator, which provide easy drug delivery to the patient. The metering valve dispenses measured quantity of drug into the lungs with every actuation. Propellant is one of the major components in MDI which pressurizes aerosol medication to dispense. MDI formulations contain active pharmaceutical ingredients suspended or dissolved in propellants, solvents, or a mixture of propellants in compact aerosol dispensers.

Diagnosis and treatment of asthma in children is a major challenge globally. Asthma-related disease conditions in children are preventable with awareness, timely treatment, and education. Therefore, increasing awareness with proactive asthma management in children could be a profitable marketing opportunity for the Metered Dose Inhalers Market. COPD and asthma are a major concern in the U.S. and China due to high prevalence of these diseases and rise in the number of smokers. This could drive the metered dose inhalers market during forecasting period. In 2014, a report published by the American Lung Association stated that nearly 47% of the U.S. citizens live in counties with unhealthy levels of particulate or ozone pollution. Therefore, rise in environmental triggers is anticipated to fuel demand for the metered dose inhalers market during the forecast period. Air pollution, rapid urbanization, rise in smoking population, and changing lifestyle has resulted in prevalence of asthma in urban regions of the world, thereby fueling market expansion.

The global metered dose inhalers market has been segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and geography. In terms of type, the market further bifurcated into manually-actuated pressurized inhaler and breath-actuated pressurized inhaler. Based on application, the market is segmented into asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and others. Asthma segment is expected hold the maximum share percentage owing prevalence worldwide. In terms of distribution channel, the global metered dose inhalers market is categorized into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and e-commerce. Retail pharmacies are expected to hold the maximum market share due to rise in over-the-counter sale of MDIs.

Based on geography, the global metered dose inhalers market is segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to continue to dominate the market due to rising awareness and costly asthma management. Asia Pacific is expected to account for the second largest share of the market due to high incidence of asthma in countries such as India and China. China is estimated to account for the largest share of the market owing to factors such as rapidly growing geriatric population, high levels of pollution, and improvement in diagnosis rate.

Major players involved in the global metered dose inhalers market include AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Novartis AG.