Mobile Advertising Market 2019 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2025

Asia-Pacific mobile advertising market is expected to grow at a 2019-2025 CAGR of 19.81%, becoming the largest regional market driven by a fast adoption of mobile advertising across the region. Highlighted with 29 tables and 52 figures, this 130-page report “Asia-Pacific Mobile Advertising Market by Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of APAC mobile advertising market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in APAC mobile advertising market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

AdColony, Inc.

AOL

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Avazu Inc.

Chartboost Inc.

Digital Turbine, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Flurry Inc.

Flytxt

Google, Inc.

GoWide

GumGum Inc

Inmobi

Matomy Media Group Ltd.

The trend and outlook of APAC market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify APAC mobile advertising market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution Format, Advertising Type, Industry Vertical, Mobile Device, and Country.

Based on solution format, the APAC market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Advertisement Campaign Solutions

• Reporting & Analytics Solutions

• Content Delivery Solutions

• Integrated Solutions

• Mobile Proximity Solutions

• Other Solutions

On basis of advertising type, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each segment.

• Search Advertising

• Display Advertising

• Messaging Advertising

• In-App Advertising

• In-Game Advertising

• Websites Advertising

• Video Advertising

• Other Advertising Types

On basis of industry vertical, the APAC market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

• Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

• Telecommunication IT Sector

• Travel Industry

• Healthcare Sector

• Manufacturing & Supply Chain

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy, Power, and Utilities

• Other Industries

