Molded Fiber Clamshell and Container Market rise to US$2.7 bn by the end of forecast period

According to Transparency Market Research, the global molded fiber clamshell and container market is likely to reach a valuation of more than US$2 bn by the end of 2017, with the market expected to further rise to more than US$2.7 bn by the end of 2022.

The global molded fiber clamshell and container market has become a key part of the packaging sector in recent years due to their benefits such as cheap costs compared to traditional alternatives, light weight, and environmentally sustainable composition. The molded fiber clamshell and container market is thus set for rapid growth over the 2017-2022 forecast period due to steady growth of the packaging industry to satisfy the demands of a growing set of end use industries.

Here are the key insights into the growth prospects of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market in the coming years:

The rising demand for molded fiber clamshells and containers from the food and beverage industry is likely to be a major growth driver for the market over the coming years. The food and beverage industry has become a leading end user of the packaging industry in recent years due to the rapid globalization of the industry, leading to growing demand for long-distance shipping of fresh foods. The growing consumption of fresh fruits, vegetables, and eggs is likely to remain a vital driver for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market over the coming years.

One of the prime factors enabling steady growth of the global molded fiber clamshell and container market is their environmental sustainability. Since molded fiber clamshells and containers are made from recycled paper and other such materials, they cause no environmental harm when they are disposed. This gives them a considerable advantage over conventional packaging materials such as plastics, which have come under the spotlight in numerous regions due to the impact of plastic packaging on environmental degradation. The rising government support to environmental measures is thus likely to remain a key driver for the global molded fiber clamshell and container market in the coming years.

Competitive Dynamics

Leading companies in the global molded fiber clamshell and container market include Huhtamaki Oyj, ESCO Technologies Inc., UFP Technologies Inc., Pactiv LLC, Henry Molded Products Inc., OrCon Industries Corporation, KapStone Paper and Packaging, FiberCel Packaging LLC, Biodegradable Packaging for Environment Co. Ltd., Pacific Pulp Molding LLC, Kinyi Technology Limited, Southern Champion Tray, EnviroPAK Corporation, and KEYES Packaging Group.