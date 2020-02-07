Mycoses Treatment Market Trends Research and Projections 2019-2027

Mycoses are skin infections caused by fungi. These are primarily caused by three groups of fungi: dermatophytes, yeasts, and molds. Dermatophytes cause fungal infections on head and feet such as trichophyton and microsporum. Yeasts cause infections in the genital area, mouth, and esophagus. Examples of infection caused by yeast fungi include candida and pityrosporum. Molds are responsible for infection in internal organs such as aspergillus and lead to systemic mycoses. Systemic mycoses results in the spread of fungi via bloodstream to other organs, causing multiple organ failure. Itching, eczematous rash, lumpy & thickened skin, loss of appetite & weight loss, red skin patches, and fever are the various symptoms associated with mycoses.

Mycoses are caused due to weakened immune systems i.e., immunocompromised state that includes patients with HIV/AIDS and patients treated with corticosteroids for a prolonged period. Other causes include poorly controlled diabetes, overweight, and any sort of contact with contaminated items such as clothes and towel. Tests used to diagnose mycoses include a general physical examination of the body, complete blood count, skin biopsy, flow cytometry, and immunophenotyping.

Rise in prevalence of fungal infection, increase in awareness about mycoses, large population base, and technological developments are the major drivers of the global mycoses treatment market. Moreover, increase in adoption of mycoses treatment in emerging economies such as India and China is projected to propel the global mycoses treatment market. However, high investment in research and development and risk of side effects are the key restraints of the market.

The global mycoses treatment market can be segmented based on type of fungi, treatment, and region. In terms of type of fungi, the market can be classified into dermatophytes, yeasts, and molds. Based on treatment, the global mycoses treatment market can be categorized into photodynamic therapy, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and drug medication.

In terms of region, the global mycoses treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market in each region is divided into specific countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Brazil, China, India, Japan, and GCC Countries. North America led the global market in 2018, followed by Europe. According to the National Institutes of Health, mycoses affect approximately 200,000 people in the U.S. every year. Major factors driving the market in these regions are rise in prevalence of AIDS/HIV across North America, leading to weakened immune systems of individuals and increase in awareness about mycoses. Asia Pacific is expected to be a promising market for mycoses treatment due to rapid economic growth in countries in the region. Large population in countries such as China, Japan, and India, high prevalence of diabetes, and changing lifestyles & environmental conditions are factors likely to accelerate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. Moreover, various tax benefits and favorable reimbursement policies in developing countries are projected to augment the mycoses treatment market in the region.

Key players operating in the global mycoses treatment market are Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Pfizer, Inc. Moberg Pharma AB, NovaBiotics, Inc., Helix BioMedix, Inc., and Exeltis USA Dermatology, LLC, among others. These players have adopted strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches to gain competitive advantage in the market.

