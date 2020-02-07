Ongoing Study Traces the Expansion of Marine Infotainment System Market During 2017-2025

The global Marine Infotainment System market is evolving at an exciting pace driven by changing dynamics and risk ecosystem, an analysis of which forms the crux of the report. The study on the global Marine Infotainment System market takes a closer look at several regional trends and the emerging regulatory landscape to assess its prospects. The critical evaluation of the various growth factors and opportunities in the global Marine Infotainment System market offered in the analyses helps in assessing the lucrativeness of its key segments.

Water vessel Infotainment systems are also called as marine infotainment is a technology that came into existence out of the need for better sailing assistance systems. Marine infotainment systems play an increasingly important role in ocean commerce. Marine infotainment system is a combination of information, communications, entertainment, safety and navigation in all the marine vessels, such as cargo vessel to transport goods, cruise ship full with full of entertainment, luxury and comfort, warship to protect the water boundaries of a country. Some of the key features of the marine infotainment systems are terrestrial and cable TV channels, Electronic Program Guide (EPG), Internet radio, (CASDRM) Content protection, Vessel information, Interface to external video sources, such as CCTV systems, Content source and management (DVB to IP gateways, MPEGHDMI encoders, VOD/ nVOD servers).

Marine Infotainment System Industry: Dynamics

Distributed process, cost optimization, modular technology, highly intuitive monitoring and controlling is expected to act as the drivers of the global marine infotainment system market. Also, use of advanced & integrated technologies & solutions, advancements in the internet are some other driving factors for the marine infotainment system industry. Additionally, factors such as increased focus on improved efficiency and safety, marine communication technologies, government support and funding towards adoption of new technologies in the manufacturing sector are driving the market of the marine infotainment system market.

On the other hand, factors such as massive investment required in R&D lack of awareness is expected to restrain the growth of the market. Moreover, integration of different modules, subsystems and devices makes the system complex which require skilled personals lack of expertise can also hinder the growth of this market. Alternatives such as smartphone video layers audio players constituting some of the features of marine infotainment systems is also expected to affect the demand of marine infotainment systems negatively. However, focus of marine tourism to provide an experience of a lifetime to the passengers and the current trend to use better technology and equipment to get better results will increase the demand for marine infotainment systems during the forecast period.

Marine Infotainment System Industry: Segmentation

The global marine infotainment system market can be segmented on the basis of type of marine vessel as: Service Vessels Cargo Carriers Tankers Container Ships Bulk Carriers Other Cargo Ships Personal Watercraft & Sailboats Passenger Vessels Cruise Ships Ferries Fishing Vessels Others

The global marine infotainment system market can be segmented on the basis of type of Application as: Terrestrial and cable Electronic Program Guide (EPG) Internet radio Vessel information Interface to external video sources (CCTV systems) IP multimedia communication systems Others



Marine Infotainment System Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific provides extensive growth opportunities in the marine infotainment system market, predominantly because of extensive expansion and development of the marine industry and port capacities expansion particularly in countries such as India, China, and Singapore to increase exports and trade across the globe. Growth in the cruse tourism industry and substantial growth in production and usage of bulk carriers, for import and export of raw material as well as finished goods in major manufacturing countries such as China and India, are the main reasons for the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. However, in terms of production North America, Europe holds major share of the global marine infotainment market owing to the high presence of a developed marine infotainment system industry. Rest of the world market is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the global marine infotainment system.

Marine Infotainment System Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global marine ventilation systems market identified across the value chain are:

Wärtsilä

Eaton

Robert Bosch GmbH

Zenitel

Alphatron Marine

Clarion Marine Systems

FUSION Entertainment

Aquatic AV

Concord Marine Electronics

