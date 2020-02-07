Online Grocery Sales Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Online Grocery Sales Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Online grocery refers to the purchase of fresh and packaged food through online portals. Ways of buying groceries have evolved over a period of time, owing to easy availability of products through stores and online platforms.

In 2018, the global Online Grocery Sales market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Online Grocery Sales status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Grocery Sales development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Online Grocery Sales status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Online Grocery Sales development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Grocery Sales are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Packaged Foods

1.4.3 Fresh Foods

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Personal Shoppers

1.5.3 Business Customers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Grocery Sales Market Size

2.2 Online Grocery Sales Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Grocery Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Grocery Sales Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Grocery Sales Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Grocery Sales Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Online Grocery Sales Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Walmart

12.1.1 Walmart Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.1.4 Walmart Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Walmart Recent Development

12.2 Amazon

12.2.1 Amazon Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.2.4 Amazon Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.3 Kroger

12.3.1 Kroger Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.3.4 Kroger Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Kroger Recent Development

12.4 FreshDirect

12.4.1 FreshDirect Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.4.4 FreshDirect Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 FreshDirect Recent Development

12.5 Target

12.5.1 Target Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.5.4 Target Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Target Recent Development

12.6 Tesco

12.6.1 Tesco Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.6.4 Tesco Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tesco Recent Development

12.7 Alibaba

12.7.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.7.4 Alibaba Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.8 Carrefour

12.8.1 Carrefour Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.8.4 Carrefour Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Carrefour Recent Development

12.9 ALDI

12.9.1 ALDI Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.9.4 ALDI Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 ALDI Recent Development

12.10 Coles Online

12.10.1 Coles Online Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Grocery Sales Introduction

12.10.4 Coles Online Revenue in Online Grocery Sales Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Coles Online Recent Development

12.11 BigBasket

12.12 Longo

12.13 Schwan Food

12.14 Honestbee

Continuous…

