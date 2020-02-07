Operating Room Integration Systems Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2017 – 2025

Integrated operating rooms are designed to lessen the complexity of the most intricate environments inside a hospital, a private clinic, or a medical institute. Modern integrated operating rooms are equipped with a wide range of surgical equipment along with equipment management systems, medical printers, insufflation devices, surgical microscopes, surgical lights, cameras, large screen displays, and air management devices. An operating room integration system not only integrates equipment, but also functionally connects the operating room environment that includes patient information system, audio, video, surgical lights, operating tables, and building automation. When all these technologies are integrated, the various equipment are controlled by a single operator that may be a physician or a nurse.

An operating room integration system offers several advantages over traditional non-integrated operating rooms. For instance, cables and wires that usually remain lying on the floor can run inside the articulating arms of the ceiling-mounted booms and lights. An operator can control several devices via a computer from one place that reduces undue navigation in the operating room; some systems offer voice recognition as well. Hence, a surgeon wearing a wireless headset with a microphone can control the entire system from a remote location. Presently, conventional operating rooms are evolving into hybrid operating rooms that utilize various imaging devices, endoscopy systems, minimally invasive surgery tools, and robot assisted surgeries. An average rate of growth is expected in the operating room integration systems market during the forecast period due to various reasons such as increase in demand for hybrid and integrated operating rooms. A strong demand for integrated and hybrid operating rooms is seen in the developed markets, primarily the U.S. and Western Europe. Emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and countries in the Middle East have also witnessed increase in acceptance of integrated operating rooms. Furthermore, rise in complexity of modern ORs and technological advancements are likely to boost demand for these systems in the near future. Need for enhanced patient safety and operating room efficiency is also expected to drive the market in the next few years.

The global operating room integration systems market can be segmented based on facilities or devices, application, and region. In terms of facilities or devices, the market can be categorized into audio and video management system, high definition (HD) display system, and various documentation and recording systems. Based on application, the global operating room integration systems market can be classified into therapeutic and diagnostic. Therapeutic applications consist of cardiovascular surgeries, neurosurgeries, pediatric surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries. The diagnostic segment includes various procedures such as fluoroscopy.

