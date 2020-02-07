Ophthalmic Excimer Laser Systems Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2017 – 2025

Light amplification by stimulated emission radiation is abbreviated as LASER. Laser absorbs energy and emits another form of light energy which is used in semiconductors, laser printers etc. Lasers are monochromatic lights that can be focused on a small spot. Different types of laser are used in ophthalmology such as argon, excimer, CO2, YAG, etc. The term Excimercomprises of ‘excited and dimer’ and was coined by a Russian. Optical amplification of excimer occurs in dimer stage, and hence they are called excimer. These lasers are mostly operated in UV light spectrum. Excimers are used in ophthalmology in refractive surgery, photoablation of cornea, etc.

The global ophthalmic excimer laser system market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of ophthalmological diseases such as glaucoma, retinal vascular disease, myopia, etc. is an important driver of the global ophthalmic excimer laser system market from 2017 to 2025. According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, around 2.7 million United States above the 40 years of age are affected with glaucoma. Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus and hypertension, which can lead to retinopathy, is another key factor driving the growth of the global ophthalmic excimer laser system market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in the number of refractive laser surgeries, technological advancement, rise in health care expenditure, awareness regarding eye care, growth in geriatric population, surge in cases of myopia, etc. are the other factors boosting the growth of the global ophthalmic excimer laser systems market during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness regarding ophthalmic disorders in developing countries is a major restraint of the global ophthalmic excimer laser system market during the forecast period.

The global ophthalmic excimer laser system market can be segmented into type of noble gas, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type of noble gas, the global excimer laser system market can be divided into argon, xenon, krypton, and others. Based on application, the global ophthalmic market can be classified into refractive surgery, cataract surgery, trabeculoplasty, and others. The refractive surgery segment is expected to account for a major share of the global ophthalmic excimer laser system market during the forecast period due to rise in the number of surgeries for myopia. The global ophthalmic excimer laser market, on the basis of end-user, can be categorized into private eye clinics, eye hospitals, and outpatient retinal clinics.

