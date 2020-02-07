Outdoor Floodlights Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2018-2026

The evaluation of the various elements of the global Outdoor Floodlights market dynamics is highly sought after by stakeholders of all types and entrepreneurs planning to make a foray into the market. The study on the global Outdoor Floodlights market is prepared with the help of several rounds of primary research and a vast spectrum of secondary research. The application of industry-wide statistical methods to the large amount of data generated further adds credibility to the analyses. The study on the global and regional Outdoor Floodlights market dynamics is a crucial guide to all those stakeholders, especially regulatory agencies and policy makers.

Outdoor floodlights is a reliable, highly efficient, and economical solution for a wide range of outdoor applications. These lights are resistant to temperature fluctuations and they remain stable even in extreme climatic conditions. Unlike the traditional lights, floodlights remain stable and functional even in harsh climatic conditions. This makes them ideal for use in any climate and any outdoor application. Outdoor floodlights save a significant amount of energy and consume only 20% power compared to their traditional counterparts. An outdoor floodlight is a fixed LED (light-emitting diode) that is encased inside an unbreakable cover. Outdoor floodlights have lifespan of about 50,000 hours. Instead of a sudden blackout, they dim slowly by the end of their lifespan.

Outdoor floodlights is becoming an ideal solution for use in stadiums, parking, etc., as they do not emanate heat and thereby, reduce the risk of fire or electric accident. Solar-powered outdoor floodlights last longer than the usual floodlights with no utility charges. Solar-powered floodlights use a fraction of electricity compared to any normal light. They are witnessing high demand for use in large outdoor applications. Colored outdoor floodlights are also gaining traction in various applications. These lights are becoming an ideal choice for building and garden illumination and other outdoor applications.

Increasing demand for energy-efficient products and growing awareness about energy conservation are major factors driving the adoption of outdoor floodlights. This, in turn is likely to boost the outdoor floodlights market during the forecast period. The shift in pattern of outdoor lighting from the traditional lighting to smart lighting is offering ample growth opportunities to players operating in the outdoor floodlights market. The integration of advanced technologies is also augmenting the outdoor floodlights market.

The global outdoor floodlights market can be segmented based on product, range, application, channel, and geography. In terms of product, the outdoor floodlights market can be classified into LED lamps, halogen lamps, incandescent lamps, fluorescent lamps, and others. The LED lamps segment of the global outdoor floodlights market is expected to witness strong growth from 2018 to 2026, due to favorable government initiatives and development of smart cities in countries such as India, China, and Germany. Based on range, the outdoor floodlights market has been segmented into 10W–20W, 20W–30W, 30W–50W, 50W–100W, and above 100W. In terms of application, the outdoor floodlights market can be divided into streets, sports fields & stadiums, live concerts & stage shows, hoardings & advertising, garden fields, and others. Among these, streets is the leading application segment of the outdoor floodlights market, owing to growing awareness about energy conservation including implementation of energy conservation building codes. Based on channel, the outdoor floodlights market can be classified into online channels and offline channels. The offline channels segment has been sub-categorized into commercial channels and retail channels. The commercial channels sub-segment is anticipated to witness strong growth between 2018 and 2026, as outdoor floodlights are largely sold in bulk, depending on their utility. Geographically, the global outdoor floodlights market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The outdoor floodlights market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to development of smart cities in the region. On the other hand, the outdoor floodlights market in North America and Western Europe is likely to witness considerable growth from 2018 to 2026.

Major players in the outdoor floodlights market are focusing on efficient solutions to meet the rising demand for outdoor floodlights. Key players operating in the global outdoor floodlights market include Nichia, Osram, Samsung Electronics, Eerlight Electronics, and LG Innotek. Other prominent players are ELSPRO Elektrotechnik, Emerson EGS Electrical Group, Air Systems International, SIRENA, SMP Electronics, Carl Kammerling International, Cooper Crouse-Hinds, Ecom Instruments GmbH, LANZINI, Maxibel Bv, RS Pro, and Wolf Safety Lamp Company.

