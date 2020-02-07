Polymeric Nanoparticles Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2020

Polymeric nanoparticles consist of polymers having nanoparticles dispersed in the matrix. This dispersion is done by in-situ polymerization and melt compounding technology which results in enhanced properties of the material. Polymeric nanoparticles possess properties such as high heat resistance, high electrical conductivity and enhanced dimensional stability. The major applications include automobile, electronics, aerospace, food packaging, pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

Growing automotive industry is expected to drive the Polymeric Nanoparticles Market as demand for light weight and fuel efficient vehicles is increasing globally. Furthermore, use of polymeric nanoparticles in storage devices and displays is expected to drive the Polymeric Nanoparticles Market as it finds major application in mobile phones, personal data assistant (PDA), laptops and desktops. Owing to increasing population and changing lifestyle, the demand for automobiles, smart phones and laptops has increased in developing countries. The emerging applications of nanoparticles in automobiles such as in manufacturing of door inners, head lamp covers, body panels, engine parts and tires is expected to provide immense opportunities in the near future. However, complex manufacturing process of nanoparticles and government regulations regarding plastic polymers is expected to inhibit the Polymeric Nanoparticles Market growth.

The U.S. was the largest consumer of polymeric nanoparticles followed by Europe. Technological advances and increased application area are expected to fuel the Polymeric Nanoparticles Market growth in the U.S. Major automobile manufacturers in European countries are bound by government regulations to develop light weight vehicles and reduce carbon emissions, which is expected to boost the demand of polymeric nanoparticles. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with higher rate owing to increased regulatory support and mobilization of public sector funds in nanotechnology research field.

Some of the major players in the Polymeric Nanoparticles Market include Arkema Group, BASF SE, 3M ESPE, DSM Somos, Cabot Corporation, Elementis Specialties Inc, Cyclics Corporation, Hybrid Plastics, Inframat Corporatiion, Nanocor Incoprorated, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Zyvex Technologies, Industrial Nanotech Inc, Nanoledge SA and others.

