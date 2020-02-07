Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market Along with Key Drivers, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

GMD predicts the global cumulative revenue of PLC solutions will reach $156.81 billion during 2018-2025, driven by a growing adoption of PLC systems and controls in various industry verticals. Highlighted with 59 tables and 73 figures, this 173-page report “Global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Market by Architecture, Product, Industry Vertical and Region 2014-2025: Segment Analysis, Trend Forecast and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of worldwide PLC solution market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2014-2016, revenue estimates for 2017, and forecasts from 2018 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global PLC market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of architecture, product, industry vertical and region.

Based on architecture, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Hardware (further split into Processor, Power Supply, Input/Output)

• Software

• Services (further segmented into Training, Maintenance, Consulting)

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Nano PLC (include Fixed Nano PLC and Modular Nano PLC)

• Micro/Small PLC

• Medium PLC

• Large PLC

On basis of industry vertical, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Automotive Industry

• Chemicals Industry

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Energy & Power Industry

• Pulp & Paper Industry

• Metal & Mining Industry

• Water and Wastewater Industry

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market expected to grow in terms of value during the study period?

during the study period? How has the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market evolved over the past 6 Forcess?

What are the competition developments and trends in the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market?

in the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market? What are the prevailing market dynamics in the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market?

in the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market? What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvements faced by market players in the global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market?

faced by market players in the global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market? What are the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market?

impacting the growth of the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market? How has the competition evolved in the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market over the past few years?

What is the market positioning and what are the key strategies adopted by major manufacturers as per the market taxonomy in the global Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) market?

