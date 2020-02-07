Reye’s Syndrome Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2025

Reye’s syndrome is a rare and critical condition which causes swelling of the brain and liver. The syndrome mainly affects young adults below the age of 20 and children who are recovering from chicken pox or any viral infection. The symptoms include continuous vomiting, lethargy, rapid breathing etc. The cause of the disease is unknown. It is believed that in Reye’s syndrome, mitochondria in the cell gets damaged, which are the powerhouse of the cells. Thus if the liver does not get energy supply, it fails, leading to accumulation of toxins, which can cause damage and swelling.

The global Reye’s syndrome market is expected to expand at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. Reye’s syndrome is a rare disease and occurs mainly in children with high fatality rate which is one of the important factors likely to drive Reye’s syndrome market during the forecast period. Usage of aspirin in the treatment of flu etc. in children is linked to Reye’s syndrome which is another factor, driving Reye’s syndrome market since aspirin is used very often. Factors such as increase in incidence of influenza and other viral infections are also expected to influence the growth of the global Reye’s syndrome market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in R & D, surge in per capita expenditure, and government initiatives for children’s health are further driving the growth of the global Reye’s syndrome market. Lack of awareness of the condition in many developing countries, fewer treatment options etc are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global Reye’s syndrome market.

The global Reye’s syndrome market can be segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, end users, and geographical regions. Based on diagnosis, Reye’s syndrome market can be classified into liver biopsies, imaging, blood tests and others. On the basis of treatment, Reye’s syndrome market can be divided into blood electrolytes and fluids, diuretics, ammonia detoxicants, anticonvulsants and others. Treatment for Reye’s syndrome includes minimizing the symptoms of the disease which is usually done in hospitals. Based on end users, the global Reye’s syndrome market can be classified into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers and others.

