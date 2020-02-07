Snow Helmets Market Anticipated for Progressive CAGR Growth During 2018-2026

The latest report on the global Snow Helmets market presents answers to crucial questions that are important to comprehend developments in the said A holistic and detailed overview of the global Snow Helmets market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Snow Helmets market during a forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Riders are riding faster and getting bolder day by day. Hence, safety equipment need to be updated as per the requirement and changing time. Earlier, helmets were primarily used by extreme skiers and racers. They were used only on slopes. However, later, the use of helmets was made compulsory. Earlier, bulky black helmets were used by riders, which are outdated at present. Currently, new stylish helmets that can match with the rider’s personal style and offer sufficient safety are employed. As snow helmets are used while playing snow games, they need to be warm and comfortable and not bulky or heavy. Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) helmets are manufactured by employing various manufacturing methods that impart added safety to the product. Snow helmets manufactured currently are lighter in weight, stronger, and more comfortable to wear. Furthermore, use of new materials such as aramid and carbon fiber makes helmets stronger, without compromising on weight. These kinds of helmets offer high protection from multiple impacts. Various elements considered while manufacturing a snow helmet include construction, fitting system, ventilation, technical specifications, sizing, safety certifications, look, compatibility with accessories, and pricing.

The snow helmets market is fueled by factors such as rise in demand for snow sports or activities by population, and various health benefits offered by snow games. Demand for snow helmets is anticipated to increase in the near future, due to various other factors such as growing inclination toward snow games in developing countries and increasing number of adventurous activities in snow. Use of snow helmets becomes essential, as there are chances of accidents and falls while playing snow games. The above-mentioned factors are expected to contribute to the snow helmets market during the forecast period. On the other hand, dissimilarities in end-user attitude and behavior regarding snow games across various regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa is likely to hinder the snow helmets market in the next few years. Moreover, factors such as critical weather conditions and risk of damage associated with snow games are projected to hamper the snow helmets market during the forecast period.

The snow helmets market has been segmented based on end-user, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of end-user, the snow helmets market has been segmented into men, women, and kids. Based on application, the snow helmets market has been segregated into personal use and public rental. Based on distribution channel, the snow helmets market has been classified into online and offline. The online segment has been sub-divided into third-party e-trailers and company websites. The offline segment has been sub-segmented into specialty stores, brand stores, and hypermarkets & supermarkets. In terms of region, the global snow helmets market has been classified into Europe, North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SA), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In North America, snow games are very popular and the snow helmets market in the region is expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The snow helmets market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth opportunities in the next few years.

Key players operating in the global snow helmets market include Head, Uvex, Rossignol, Atomic, Giro (BRG Sports), Smith Optics, K2 Sports, Scott, Salomon, POC, Sweet Protection, Burton Snowboard, Bollé, Sandbox, Pret, Hammer Srl, Limar Srl, Shunde Moon Helmet Co., Ltd., Yamamoto Kogaku Co., Ltd, and Briko Spa. Snow helmet manufactures are involved in the design and development of innovative products. They are focusing on adding new products to their existing portfolio to remain competitive in the market. Furthermore, companies are focusing on expansion in emerging markets.

