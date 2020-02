Storage Boxes Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2028

The report “Storage Boxes Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The market for Storage Boxes Market has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Storage Boxes Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Collapsible containers are foldable. Collapsible containers save external volume required during the transportation and logistics these containers collapse and reduce the cost. Manufacturers offer collapsible containers using various material types such as plastic, wood, and metal among others. The global collapsible containers market tracks the revenue generated through the sales of collapsible containers globally. Manufacturers supply collapsible containers for packaging of a wide range of consumer goods and other industrial goods. The global market for collapsible containers includes pallets, boxes, crates, and bulk bins among others. Nestable trays, crates, boxes, etc. have emerged as a preferred packaging over conventional packaging containers. Collapsible container manufacturers offer collapsible containers in a variety of product types. The emergence of collapsible containers has led to cut down in the cost of handling during the transportation.

Collapsible Containers Market – Dynamics

Plastic-based collapsible containers are popularly preferred for the packaging of products in bulk amount due to the features of the plastic such as toughness, cost-effective, and recyclable. Metal collapsible containers are also used for the packaging of larger and heavier products. Flexibility in the production proficiencies has allowed manufacturers to manufacture and supply collapsible containers to capture a wide range of end users operating in diverse industries. The global market for collapsible containers is witnessing a preferable choice for plastic and corrugated material segment due to several features offered by the materials and flexibility in production capabilities.

Collapsible containers can be conveniently folded and stacked away when not in use, and take far less space than conventional containers with fixed dimensions. One of the key business assets for efficient warehousing and storage operations is – storage space. Collapsible containers are expected to witness growth in preference as storage and shipping managers increase focus on improving their storage capacity. Collapsible containers go a long way in terms of return on investment. Collapsible containers are well suited for and widely used in large-scale industrial facilities, mid-size production plants, and small-wholesale and retail outlets. They cover a wide range of industries pertaining to electronics, automotive, produce, and construction. Many of the manufacturers of collapsible containers focus on a high stacking ratio.

Some of the collapsible containers feature dividers and integrated lids for convenience in partitioning products.

The global market for collapsible containers is witnessing a positive outlook in recent years and further is expected to grow above average growth during the forecast period.

Collapsible Containers Market – Segmentation

Globally, the collapsible containers market has been segmented by container type, by application, and by end users.

On the basis of container type, collapsible containers market has been segmented into:

Bulk Bins Pallets Crates Boxes and Cartons Others

On the basis of material type, collapsible containers market has been segmented into:

Plastic Wood Metal Paperboard & Corrugated Board

On the basis of end use, collapsible containers market has been segmented into:

Food Industry Beverages Industry

Collapsible Containers Market – Regional Outlook

Geographically, the market for collapsible containers has been divided into seven key regions as North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among these regions, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan Collapsible Containers market is expected to grow above average growth in the global collapsible containers market. Countries like China and India are supposed to be the fastest growing countries in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan collapsible containers market. North America and Western Europe regions are expected to be in the leading positions in terms of market value for collapsible containers, during the forecast period.

Collapsible Containers Market – Some of the Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global collapsible containers market are the following:

The market is highly fragmented in regions like the Asia Pacific, wherein, small-scale manufacturers produce collapsible containers and supply to nearby markets. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global Collapsible Containers market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

