Technology Adoption and Penetration Trends Process of Simulation Software in Oil and Gas Market Boost Demands Says TMR

Companies in the oil and gas industry have now realized the importance of technology and the strong positive impact that it brings in optimizing the overall operation process. Therefore, the oil and gas industry is significantly embracing and adopting connected technology and analytics technology in order to efficiently manage their operations. This report by Transparency Market Research provides insights to how the ecosystem has evolved over the forecast period spanning a term of ten years, viz. from 2017-2027. Right from adoption analysis of process simulation softwareat oil and gas facilities, the report ensures that a holistic approach for market analysis is adhered to, enabling stakeholders to make informed strategic decisions.

The demand estimates of the process simulation software in the oil and gas industry market have been broadly analyzed by segmenting it on the basis of application, component, and operation type. Based on application, the market has been segmented into upstream, midstream, oil and gas processing, refining, petrochemical, and green engineering.

Upstream application is further categorized into flow assurance, fluid properties, production facilities equipment design and analysis and gathering system. Midstream application is further categorized into storage, pipeline integrity, flow dynamics, flow assurance (metering & economics), network analysis & optimization, and pipeline design and analysis & pipeline equipment.

Oil and gas processing application is further segmented into oil and gas separation, sulfur recovery, sweetening, CO2 freezing, liquefaction, dehydration, and cryogenic processes. Refining application is bifurcated into crude oil distillation and heavy oil processing. Green engineering is further segregated into HSE system and flaring. In terms of component, the market is segmented into software, and services.

Drilling activity has significantly increased from the past year, thus increasing the demand/ requirement for designing, modeling, visualization, and data capturing tools. E&P companies are in greater need for simulation tools and services that can help them maximize production and minimize errors in order to efficiently conduct the drilling process.

For instance, according to the worldoil.com report, the U.S. was expected to drive the overall global drilling activity with around 18,552 drilled wells in the year 2017. Hence, this is a major factor which is boosting the growth of process simulation software in oil & gas market across the world.

Furthermore, increase in overall expenditure by oil and gas companies around the globe is also likely to fuel the growth of this market. This is primarily due to the growing number of approved oil and gas projects around the globe. In order to efficiently accomplish these projects, oil and gas companies are investing in various technologies including simulation and 3D technology which plays a vital role in overall project initiation.

Software segment is further categorized into cloud-based and on-premise. Services segment is categorized into consultancy, training, and support. Based on operation type, the market is segmented into onshore, off-shore, heavy oil processing, and unconventional.

The above detailed analysis of market size estimates has been provided for the following geographic segments North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. Across each of these regions, top-line market estimates for the U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, France, China, India, Japan, Australia, GCC, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil has been included within the research scope.