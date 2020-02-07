Telecom Cloud Market – Cloud Infrastructure across the World is Expanding at a CAGR of 18.2%

The global telecom cloud market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous small and big players in the market, as observed by Transparency Market Research. Several small and large-scale enterprises are investing in telecom cloud solutions and services as the market is possess huge potential to grow in the near future. Moreover, professional service providers and system solutions developers and integrators across industries are establishing themselves firmly in the telecom cloud market.

Players are also putting efforts in research and development activities and working in product innovation to expand their market reach. Among the numerous players in the market, the report has mentioned some of the leading players such as Telus Corporation, AT & T Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, China Telecommunications Corporation, Vodafone Group Plc., and Verizon Communication Inc.

In past few years, numerous technological advancements have taken place in the telecom cloud market. Industries such as BFSI, transportation, retail, and media and entertainment extensively use telecom cloud technology. Thus, the telecom cloud market is projected to increase rapidly in the near future.

In addition, the integration of cloud computing in the telecom industry helps in providing various services such as virtualization of storage, networks, and services. It also increases the use of existing system resources and decreases infrastructure cost. Moreover, increasing use of cloud service across various organizations worldwide has also fueled the global market for telecom cloud computing. BFSI industry uses cloud services and is expected to boost the demand in the telecom cloud market in the coming years.

In more recent times, many technological advancements have taken place in the telecom cloud market. BFSI, retail, transportation, and media & entertainment sectors widely use telecom cloud technology. Therefore, the telecom cloud market is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the coming years. Increase in the use of cloud infrastructureacross the world is primarily driving demand for telecom cloud computing.This is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

Moreover,increase in demand for telecom cloud from the BFSI industry is expected to fuel the telecom cloud market in the near future. However, high risk of data security and information loss is projected to inhibit the growth of the telecom cloud market across the world. The telecom cloud market is likely to reach a value of US$ 55.29Bn by 2026 from US$ 12.63Bn in 2017, expanding at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.

Obtain Brochure For Latest Technology Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=37475

The Global Telecom Cloud Market has been segmented as presented below:

Global Telecom Cloud Market, by Type

Solutions Content Delivery Network (CDN) Unified Communication and Collaboration (UCC) Others (WebRTC and Over-the-Top (OTT))

Services Network as a Service (NaaS) Professional Service Colocation Service Managed Service



Global Telecom Cloud Market, by Cloud Platform

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS)

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Global Telecom Cloud Market, by Industry Vertical