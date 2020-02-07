Toilet Seat Market 2019 | Future Growth, Top Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2026

The global Toilet Seat market report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the Toilet Seat market. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

A toilet seat is a hinged unit consisting of a seat, generally a lid, attached to the top of a toilet bowl and used in a sitting position. A home with at least one toilet is the basic necessity in the world, which in turn has led to an increase in demand for toilet seats and accessories. Majority of the toilets including two-piece toilets come without a seat, and the customer needs to buy it separately. Moreover, one-piece toilets that come with a seat usually have a removable seat that the customer can replace with one that better matches with their needs and preferences. In addition to buying a toilet seat that complements the décor in the bathroom and matches the color of the toilet, it is important to find one that matches the shape of the toilet bowl (round, elongated, or compact elongated). Customers also can choose several toilet seat materials. The most common include plastic, cushioned vinyl, polypropylene, real wood, and molded composition wood. There is a growing trend of home improvement and repair spending around the world. Construction spending on remodeling activities is witnessing continuous growth in American and European markets. Rising disposable income coupled with the growing awareness about home decor is expected to drive renovation and remodeling activities, thereby fueling the demand for toilet seats.

Toilet Seat Market – Drivers and Restraints

The toilet seat market is expected to expand at a notable growth rate in the near future. Rapid urbanization, the increasing popularity and demand for self-lifting toilet seats, promising growth of the real estate sector, improvement in standards of living, rise in hospitality industry, and government initiatives toward enhancing sanitation facilities in rural areas are some of the key factors expected to drive the toilet seat market during the forecast period. Rise in public?private partnerships for the construction of public infrastructure systems in countries such as China and Japan, and increase in government initiatives toward infrastructure development propel the toilet seat market. One of the recent trends gaining significant traction in the toilet seat market is the augmented demand for customized toilet seats that are germ resistant. However, the demand is mostly from high net worth individuals and high-income consumers due to the fear of transmission of contagious diseases from soiled toilet seats. As public toilet seats compromise the safety and hygiene of the user, several companies such as Kohler and TOTO have introduced intelligent toilet systems that include antimicrobial agents. These agents making the toilet seats germ-resistant protect the toilet seats from stain-causing bacteria. As the market for such sophisticated technology is still in a nascent stage, the adoption of these toilet seats is likely to increase significantly in developed economies and developing economies over the coming years.

Toilet Seat Market – Segmentation

The global toilet seat market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on toilet seat type, the toilet seat market can be segregated into smart toilet seat and ordinary toilet seat. In terms of application, the toilet seat market can be classified into residential and non-residential. Non-residential application can be further sub categorized into hospitals, hotels & resorts, emergency centers, malls, and others. In terms of region, the toilet seat market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is projected to hold a prominent share of the global toilet seat market by the end of the forecast period.

Toilet Seat Market – Key Players

Key players operating in the global toilet seat market include TOTO LTD., Shun Hing Electronic Trading Co., Ltd., LIXIL Corporation, Villeroy & Boch, Kohler Co., Roca Sanitario, S.A., Bemis Manufacturing Company, Pressalit Seats, Geberit Sales Ltd, Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Hamberger Sanitary GmbH, Toshiba, Aosman Sanitaryware Co.,Ltd, Zhongshan Meitu Plastic Ind. Co., Ltd., MKW, WDI (Xiamen) Technology Inc., and Jomoo Kitchen & Bath Co., Ltd. Key players operating in the market focus on launch of quality and efficient products in order to retain their customer base.

