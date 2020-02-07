Tooth Regeneration Market Competitive Analysis 2017 to 2025

Tooth regeneration is a stem cell-based regenerative medical procedure that is used in tissue engineering and stem cell biology sectors. The tooth regeneration procedure replaces the damaged or lost tooth by growing it from autologous stem cells. Somatic cells are collected and reprogrammed to induce pluripotent stem cells and dental lamina with the help of reabsorbable biopolymer. Dental stem cells and cell-

activating cytokines are expected to be an approach for tooth tissue regeneration, as they have the potential to differentiate into tooth tissues in in vitro form and in vivo form. Tooth replacement therapy is considered to be a highly attractive concept for the next generation regenerative therapy, which is also known as bioengineered organ replacement. The usage and availability of different types of tooth regeneration has been evolving since the last century; however, further research still continues to develop its more clinical applications and reduce the adverse effect associated with the usage of tooth regeneration during surgery.

A major factor driving the tooth regeneration market is the high incidence of dental issues, witnessed globally. Rise in incidence of periodontics among young adults and the rising demand for stem cell tooth regeneration techniques, especially among the geriatric population, are a few other factors that are anticipated to drive the tooth regeneration market. Favorable reimbursement policies such as coverage of Medicaid insurance for dental loss treatment and emergence of new technologies such as laser tooth generation techniques are expected to propel the global tooth regeneration market. According to the World Health Organization, complete loss of teeth affects approximately 30% of the geriatric population between the ages of 65 and 74. However, prevalence rates are increasing in low and middle income countries. However, some factors such as preference for endodontic treatment over tooth regeneration products in major dental surgeries and local inflammatory activity, which results in chronic complications to dental replacements, is projected to restrain the market during the forecast period.

The global tooth regeneration market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and regions. In terms of application, the tooth regeneration market can be segmented into dentin, pulp, enamel, and others. The dentin segment accounted for a prominent share of the global tooth regeneration market in 2016, due to the increasing prevalence of dental surgery and the rising demand for tooth regeneration in cosmetic surgery, especially from emerging economies such as China, Brazil, and India. In terms of end-user, the market can be segregated into hospitals, dental clinic, aesthetics, ambulatory care centers, and others.

