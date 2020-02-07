United States PA (Polyamide) Market Report 2018

In this report, the United States PA (Polyamide) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. United States PA (Polyamide) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of PA (Polyamide) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast).

United States PA (Polyamide) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with PA (Polyamide) sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Advanced Laser Materials LLC

Akron Polymer Systems Inc.

Angstron Materials Inc.

Arkema Inc

Arrowhead Plastic Engineering Inc

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America

BASF Corporation

Bond-Laminates GmbH

Btech

Burgmann Packings Braided Composites

Celanese Corporation

DSM

DuPont Automotive

EsPro Compounds

Essentium Materials LLC

Evonik Corporation

EY Technologies

Fibrtec

FRP Resource Inc

Goodfellow Corp

Grip Metal

Haufler Composites GmbH & Co. KG

LANXESS Corporation

Lenderink Technologies

Lingol

Nanocyl SA

NanoSperse LLC

National Chemicals

Nexeo Solutions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Nylon 6

Nylon 66

Nylon 46

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mechanical

Car

Electrical Appliances

Chemical

Other

