Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants Market: Huge Growth Opportunities and Challenges to Watch in 2019

The global market for Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for Vaginal Moisturizers and Lubricants has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

Vaginal moisturizers and lubricants are used by women to help overcome vaginal dryness and solve intercourse difficulties. Vaginal dryness is a common condition faced by women of all ages; however, it is particularly common during and after the menopause transition. It is the result of decreased levels of estrogen, a hormone that keeps the lining of the vagina thick, moisturized, and lubricated. Estrogen levels begin to decrease as menopause approaches. Lack of vaginal moisture has a large impact on women’s sex life, causing pain and discomfort during sexual intercourse. Vaginal moisturizers and lubricants are widely used by women to overcome vaginal dryness. Moisturizers can be used on an everyday or regular basis to help maintain the vagina’s natural moisture. Moreover, lubricants are used at the time of sexual activity to increase moisture, reducing the painful friction and discomfort. Water-based lubricants are preferred over oil-based, as the oil-based ones lead to irritation and condom breakage.

One of the key driving factors of the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market is the high occurrence of atrophic vaginitis, commonly known as vaginal dryness, affecting significant number of women. The problem is common among pre-menopausal women such as breastfeeding mothers, who have received chemotherapy, and those who have undergone a hysterectomy. In recent years, there has been a number of safe and effective treatments that have been introduced in the market (both prescribed and over-the-counter) for vaginal dryness and painful intercourse. Feminine hygiene products are increasingly being purchased in developed regions as they are easily accessible through Walmart and Walgreens. The introduction of natural moisturizers that include ingredients such as coconut oil and olive oil rich in vitamin E, are anticipated to create opportunities in the vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market. A healthy lifestyle supplemented with herbs and natural & fragrance free products attract consumers, which help in keeping vaginal dryness away without any side effects.

The global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market can be segmented based on product, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product, the vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market can be categorized into vaginal moisturizers and vaginal lubricants. Vaginal lubricants are further bifurcated into water-based lubricants, silicone-based lubricants, and oil-based lubricants. Water-based lubricants are expected to dominate the vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market as they are widely preferred and facilitate comfortable penetration during sexual activity without causing dryness. Based on distribution channel, the vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market is segmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, pharmacies/ drug stores, specialty stores, and online channels. Online channel is anticipated to hold the major market share as they provide a wide range of options and consumers can select their products conveniently compared to retail stores.

Based on region, the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the overall global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. In North America, the U.S. is anticipated to hold the major vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market share and the major revenue contributor due to the growing occurrence of atrophic vaginitis and easy availability of these products through online channels. However, Asia Pacific is expected to become a fast growing vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market in the region due to economic development and rising population, and increase in disposable income.

Key players operating in the global vaginal moisturizers and lubricants market include Church & Dwight, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Combe Incorporated, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Damiva, KESSEL medintim GmbH, Searchlight Pharma, and The Yes Yes Company Ltd. Manufacturers are increasing R&D capabilities to diversify their product range and are adopting manufacturing practices which ensure improved products that conform to the standards of regulatory bodies, such as WHO, UNFPA, and FHI. With the increase in demand for female lubricant products, presence of local manufacturers is anticipated to increase competition. This is projected to increase the introduction of several advanced products in the near future.

