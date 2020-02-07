Worldwide Analysis on Abalone Extract Market Strategies and Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Market Outlook

The demand for marine proteins has been increasing among consumers over the past years due to its wide utilities in the food processing industries as well as in traditional culinary applications. The abalone extract is one such marine-derived protein which enhances the texture and nutritional value of various processed food products. Abalone extract is the processed form of wild abalone which is referred to as edible sea snail that is rich in various vitamins and minerals. Abalone extract has a delicate texture and fine taste which enables its application in varieties of processed food such as extruded snacks, rice, soups, pasta, etc. The combination of seafood flavors such as abalone extract in the cereal-based food products is gaining popularity over the years, as these flavors give mixed taste which is blended into one product. Such flavored products with abalone extract are not just tasty and tempting but also highly nutritious to health as seafood extracts such as abalone extract contain an adequate concentration of protein. Along with protein, abalone extract also contains an excellent amount of potassium, magnesium, and calcium which is driving the demand for abalone extract across the world. Hence, it can be anticipated that the demand for abalone extract will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Abounding Applications of Abalone Extract

There is an emerging demand for abalone extract in recent years due to changing consumer preference over chemical-free ingredients. Due to the presence of a high concentration of protein and minerals, the abalone extract is used as a protein ingredient in various nutraceuticals and dietary supplements. Consumers in the developed economies have been showing more interest in marine proteins such as abalone extract and started consuming it as essential dietary supplements which supports the growth of abalone extract in dietary supplements. As abalone extract is rich in essential micronutrients, it is used as a key ingredient in cosmetic formulations, which is intensifying its opportunities in cosmetic products such as lotions, moisturizers, scrubs, and others. Due to the wide application of abalone extract, it is anticipated that the global abalone extract market would proliferate in terms of quality and quantity during the forecast period.

Global Abalone Extract: Key Players

Some of the major players of abalone extract include ANSOM Australia, Monterey Abalone Company, Good Health Products Limited, Naturalac Nutrition Limited, NM Seafood A Research Institute co., Ltd. Yong Rong, Elite extract bioengineering co., Ltd, Hawaii Pharm LLC, Herbal Terra LLC, etc. More industrialists and product manufacturers have been showing keen interests towards abalone extract as the demand is agglomerating every year.