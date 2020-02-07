Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Views Sought On New Approach

Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market: Snapshot

Dominant players in the global market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants are seen leveraging strategic acquisitions in order to grow their shares. Danaher Corporation, for example, acquired Nobel Biocare, a leader in zygomatic, to steal a march over its competitors. Straumann Holding AG is another key player that made a strategic acquisition of Neodent, a Brazil-based implant company. All such buyouts have helped companies expand their geographical outreach, enhance product portfolio, and tap into a larger customer pool.

Compared to traditional implant methods, zygomatic technique has many advantages. It takes just about a couple of days to fix a row of teeth, while the conventional procedure soaks up over half a year. Further, it does away with bone grafting and brings down discomfort to a great extent by enabling people to dig into crunchy food immediately. On account of the aforementioned benefits, the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market is seeing steady upswing.

Other things serving to boost growth in the zygomatic and pterygoid implants market are the rising population of elderly, rising instances of dental cavities, and increasing dental injuries due to sports related accidents.

As per Transparency Market Research, the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market will likely expand at a steady CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025. Rising at this pace, the market which was worth US$ 211.4 mn in 2016, is predicted to attain a value of US$350.2 mn by the end of 2025.

Multispecialty Hospitals, Equipped with Surgical Instruments, to Rise at Healthy Pace

Application-wise, the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market can be segmented into severe atrophy of maxillary bone, maxillary sinuses, and others. Among them, severe atrophy of maxillary bone accounted for a dominant share and is predicted to expand at a healthy pace in the upcoming years.

Depending upon end users, the two key segments of the global zygomatic and pterygoid implants market are multispecialty hospitals and dental clinics. While the segment of multispecialty hospitals is expected to expand at a good clip in the years to come on account of having surgical instruments, specialty care, and for the use of general anesthesia in the zygomatic implant procedure, the segment of dental clinics is predicted to have maximum market share as most patients prefer dental clinics, which have advanced technology to treat various dental diseases.

Helpful Reimbursement Policies Provide Major Boost to Europe Market

From a geographical standpoint, Europe holds a leading share, which it is slated to retain in the years to come as well, by outshining all other regions vis-à-vis growth rate. The region is predicted to clock a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025. Thrust on development of new and advanced dental implants for atrophy of maxillofacial bone by pharmaceutical companies and helpful reimbursement policies have served to place Europe market on the top.

North America trails Europe in terms of market share in the overall zygomatic and pterygoid implants market. Asia Pacific is the most attractive market currently. Demand for latest technologies and a large patient base is spelling opportunities for companies in Asia Pacific. Europe and Asia Pacific are slated to clock CAGRs of 6.0% and 5.8%, respectively, in the forecast period.

Key players in the global market for zygomatic and pterygoid implants are Danaher Corporation, Straumann Holding AG, Noris Medical, S.I.N. Implant System, Silimed, Southern Implants, Implance, Jeil Medical Corporation, and Titaniumfix.

