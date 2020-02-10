Acrylic Acid Market Owing to Increased Demand from Construction and Adhesives and Sealants Industries .

The report analyses the acrylic acid market. For an insightful understanding, analysis and forecast have been provided for the time period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The forecasts are on the basis of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for both global and regional level. In-depth analysis of the various factors driving and restraining growth of the acrylic acid industry has been included. A thorough analysis of the prevailing and expected growth opportunities in the industry has been included for decision-making.

The value chain analysis comprises of a detailed evaluation of the roles of various entities involved in the acrylic acid industry from raw material suppliers to the end users. In addition, Porter’s five forces model has been used to determine the degree of competition in the industry during the forecast period. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has been done to analyze which application segments are expected to be lucrative during the forecast period on the basis of their market size and growth rate.

Read Report Overview @

The acrylic acid market has been segmented on the basis of product type and regional demand. The product types are further analyzed based on their sub-product types and applications. The segments have been analyzed and forecast for a time period ranging from 2012 to 2018. The forecast is on the basis of volume (Kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) for both regional and global level based on current and expected trends of the industry. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), and the demand has been analyzed and forecast based on current trends for a period of six years, ranging from 2012 to 2018.

Market estimates for this study have been based on volumes, with revenues being derived through regional pricing trends. The price for commonly available grade of acrylic acid has been considered and customized product pricing has not been included. The market has been analyzed based on expected demand and the market data for each application and end user segments is based on demand volumes and corresponding revenues. The prices considered for calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional suppliers, distributors and direct selling regional producers. We have considered prices of acrylic acid as per industry standard based on manufacturer feedback and application requirement. Market data is based on current information. Presence of large number of domestic manufacturers in Asia-Pacific may cause variation in forecast by a small margin. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from applications segments, primarily acrylate esters and glacial acrylic acid. We have used the bottom up approach to arrive at the global market considering individual application segments and integrating them to arrive at the global market. The applications have been further bifurcated using top down approach to derive the regional product market consumption. The study covers the acrylic acid market taking into account the sales of registered companies in the market. We have not included the unorganized sectors of the market due to lack of secondary or primary data on this segment. We have not considered inflation to estimate forecast for our market.

Request Report Brochure @

Several primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources which were consulted were ICIS, IHS, World Bank, Global Chemicals Outlook, The European Chemical Industry Council, EPA – US Environmental Protection Agency, OSHA–Occupational Safety and Health Administration, REACH – Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals among several others.