Airport Firefighter Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

The global “Airport Firefighter Market”, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the “Airport Firefighter Market”, other than indicating how certain market restrictions could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the market.

The aviation industry is highly cost intensive in nature and thus, any error or mishap can lead to immense damages to an airport’s infrastructure and cause significant economic loss. To cope up with the risks associated with airport accidents, airports are equipped with fire safety equipment. Emergency communication systems (ECS), fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems, fire alarm & detectors and smoke detectors are few such fire safety equipment generally installed AT airports. Many manufacturers are focusing on designing fire safety equipment which meet the demands of customers and are portable and easy to operate. Airport fire safety equipment are mainly installed either at airport terminals or the airside which consists of the cargo terminal, aprons/hangers, airport traffic control building and fire depot. That apart, the airport staff is also equipped with elite fire protection equipment to cope up with emergency situations. These include fire blankets, masks and other small scale equipment. Moreover, stringent government regulations for necessary installation of fire safety equipment are anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of airport fire safety equipment market over the forecast period.

Airport Fire Safety Equipment Market: Dynamics

Stringent government regulations for mandatory installation of fire safety equipment at airside as well as airport terminals to ensure the safe working of an airport as well as safety of passengers is anticipated to increase the demand for airport fire safety equipment in the coming years. This is expected give a necessary boost to the growth of airport fire safety equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on constant innovation and introducing new products in the market which will be capable of handling fire accidents in a much efficient manner. This is one of the prime reasons which is anticipated to ramp up the airport fire safety equipment market in the coming years. Moreover, the governments of numerous economies across the globe are focusing on strengthening their transport infrastructure. In line with this objective, investments in construction of new airports and terminals are anticipated to increase in the coming years. This is anticipated to increase the demand for airport fire safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers, fire alarms and suppression systems. Furthermore, installation of fire sensors and detectors for improved fire detection at airports is anticipated to promote the growth of the airport fire safety equipment market in the coming years.

Furthermore, increasing trend of integration of emergency communication systems and fire alarms is anticipated to further ramp up the airport fire safety equipment market. The slowdown in the aviation industry might derail the investments being made for the construction of new airports and terminals, this is anticipated to derail the demand for airport fire safety equipment in the coming years.

Airport Fire Safety Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the airport fire safety equipment market can be segmented into:

Fire Extinguishers

Fire Suppression systems

Emergency communication systems (ECS)

Fire Alarm

Fire Blankets

Others

On the basis of layout of installation, the airport fire safety equipment market can be segmented into:

Airside

Airport Terminal

Airport Fire Safety Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing investments for the construction of new terminals and airports in MEA and Europe coupled with increasing passenger traffic will increase the demand for airport fire safety equipment in these regions. Moreover, anticipated growth of the commercial aviation industry in North America and Europe will further give a boost to the airport infrastructure in the country, which will subsequently ramp up the airport fire safety equipment market in near future. Furthermore, stringent government regulations for the mandatory installation of fire safety equipment in developing countries of Asia Pacific and Latin America region will give a boost to the airport fire safety equipment market over the assessment period.

Airport Fire Safety Equipment Market: Key Participants

Johnson Controls International Plc

United Technologies Corporation

Amerex Corporation

Activar Inc.

Fike Corporation

Siemens AG

Jactone Products Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hochiki Corporation

Hatsuta Seisakusho Co., Ltd.

Flamestop Australia Pty. Ltd.

Desautel Sas

