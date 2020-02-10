Aldosterone Receptor Antagonist Drugs Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2024

Aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs are also known as MRAs, MCRAs, and anti-mineralocorticoids. Aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs are a drug class that inhibit the effects of aldosterone. Adrenal cortex of the adrenal gland produces a primary mineralocorticoid hormone, called aldosterone, in the body. Aldosterone increases sodium reabsorption by the colon, sweat glands, salivary glands, and kidneys. Aldosterone also increases excretion of potassium and hydrogen ions. Aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs block the effects of aldosterone, which means the aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs block the reabsorption of sodium that encourages water loss. This effect of blocking helps reduce the fluid around the heart, and thereby decreases elevated blood pressure in the patient’s body. Aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs are used for the treatment of heart failure, and high blood pressure in patients. Aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs also cause increase in passage of urine.

Aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs also help in the primary diagnosis and treatment of hyper-aldosteronism, hypokalemia, hirsutism, gender dysphoria, edema, alopecia, and acne. Acne is an inflammation of the skin that is characterized by superficial skin eruptions around the hair follicles. Alopecia is baldness, the absence of hair on the areas of the skin, where it should actually be present. Loss of hair as a result of radiation or chemotherapy administered to the head. Loss of hair from chemotherapy is temporary. Loss of hair from radiation is usually permanent.

Edema is the abnormal presence of fluid in large amounts in the intercellular tissue spaces of the body, usually demonstrable excessive fluid is accumulated in the subcutaneous tissues. Edema is localized, to increased vascular permeability, or lymphatic or venous obstruction. Edema is systemic, due to renal disease or heart failure. The designation of edema fluid is according to the site where the fluid is collected; for example, ascites. Gender Dysphoria is also called as gender identity disorder. It is a disorder where the person identifies himself or herself as the opposite gender. For example, a person who is a girl may actually act, and feel like a boy. The person feels very uncomfortable with the gender that they are actually born as.

Heart failure is the inability of the heart to pump blood, which contains nutrients and oxygen, to rest of the body. Hirsutism is the abnormal distribution of hair; for example, male pattern of hair distribution in women. Hypokalemia is a condition when the levels of potassium in serum or blood decrease or fall below permissible levels, which leads to various disease conditions. Primary hyper-aldosteronism is a disease condition where the hormone aldosterone is released in excess amounts by the adrenal glands. Increasing prevalence of primary hyper-aldosteronism diagnosis, in treatment of heart failure, high blood pressure, primary hyper-aldosteronism, hypokalemia, hirsutism, gender dysphoria, edema, alopecia, and acne boosts the demand for aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs. Increasing demand for the drugs is due to the growing geriatric population across the globe.

The global aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs market can be segmented based on disease type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of disease type, the market can be divided into heart failure, high blood pressure, primary hyper-aldosteronism, hypokalemia, hirsutism, gender dysphoria, edema, alopecia, and acne. Based on the distribution channel, the market can be classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

In terms of region, the market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a prominent share of the market in 2016 due to increased technological advancements in the research and development of the aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs in the region. Europe, followed North America, in terms of share of the market in 2016 due to the high prevalence of heart failure and high blood pressure indications the population of the region. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand during the forecast period owing to the increase in government initiatives and awareness about aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs in the region. The market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of hypokalemia, hirsutism, gender dysphoria, edema, alopecia, and acne in these regions.

Key players operating in the global aldosterone receptor antagonist drugs market include Pfizer Inc. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

