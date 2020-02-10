Aluminum Alloys Market Rising Need for Lightweight Vehicles Ramps Up | 2020

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for aluminum alloys on the global and regional level. Market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2014 to 2020. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global aluminum alloys market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for aluminum alloys during the forecast period. The report comprises the study of opportunities in the aluminum alloys market on the global and regional level.

The report includes a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global aluminum alloys market. Analysis of Porter’s five forces model for the aluminum alloys market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view on the global aluminum alloys market by segmenting it in terms of end-users. All the end-user segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The global aluminum alloys market has been estimated from 2014 to 2020. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The report also covers demand for individual applications and end-user segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global aluminum alloys market. Key players profiled in the report include United Company RUSAL Plc, Alcoa Inc., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA and Dubai Aluminum Co. Ltd. Market players are profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies and recent developments.

The report provides the market size of aluminum alloys for 2013, and forecast for the next six years. The global market size of aluminum alloys is provided in terms of both volume as well as revenue. Market volume is defined in kilo tons, while market revenue is in US$ Mn. Market numbers are estimated based on various key end-user segments of aluminum alloys. Market size and forecast for each major end-user is provided in terms of global and regional markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoovers, Onesource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.