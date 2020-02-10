Ampoule Box Market Growing Technology Trends, Demand and Business Opportunities by 2028

Ampoules are one of the most commonly used single-dose packaging solution. Ampoule boxes are secondary packaging solutions, used to keep the ampoules safe from breakage during transit & storage. Use of ampoule box also ensures protection from light and other contaminants; this extends their application in the packaging of photosensitive drugs.

Moreover, these boxes are fitted with inserts & dividers to hold ampoules in place. Manufacturers provide ampoule boxes in various sizes and colors to fit the end users requirements. However, polypropylene is one of the most preferred plastic for the production of ampoule boxes as it provides appropriate durability & strength at a reasonable cost. Also, plastic ampoule boxes can be stored and transported easily, which can be attributed to their manufacturing and formulation. Crack resistant nature ensures safe and spill-proof transit of ampoules.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Perfect your plan with our report brochure here

Ampoule Box Market: Drivers & Restraints

With the growing preference for ampoules in the parenteral packaging market, the demand for ampoules has witnessed a significant rise in the past few years. Moreover, the need for plastic ampoules has escalated substantially in the past few years, owing to their ease of administration, accurate dosing, and convenient disposal. As the dynamics of the ampoule box market are directly related to that of ampoules market, the sales of ampoule boxes are likely to escalate with the sales of ampoules in the global market. Use of ampoule box ensures protection against shocks & vibrations occurred during transit. Key players operating in the global ampoule box market are offering foam lined isothermal boxes for ampoules which can carry temperature-sensitive drugs. Addition of these supplementary features has extended application of ampoule boxes in long-distance shipping. This is expected to bolster the demand for ampoule box in the global pharmaceutical packaging market.

However, several substitutes for ampoules are present in the pharmaceutical packaging market, such as prefilled syringes. These drug delivery systems are becoming increasingly popular, which might result in reduced demand for ampoules and hence ampoule boxes. Additionally, the use of transdermal drug delivery, skin-based delivery, and nasal delivery are some of the alternative methods of drug delivery that may impede the growth of ampoule box market across the globe.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report here

Geographically, the global ampoule box market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Japan. North America and Europe cumulatively are expected to dominate the global ampoule box market during the forecast period as these regions have an established market for pharmaceuticals & medical devices. This sustained prominence in the pharmaceutical market is expected to result in a steady demand for ampoule boxes in the region. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to represent high growth potential for the ampoule box market, attributing to the improving healthcare services in the region. Under-tapped markets of Latin America and MEA are expected to benefit from increasing living standards and raising awareness about unit dose drugs in the region. Thus, the global ampoule box market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.