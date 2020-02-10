Animal Health Biotechnology Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2024

Biotechnology utilized in animal healthcare dates back to 19th century when the first vaccines were prepared for its use in animals. Considerable progress in the animal health biotechnology took place recently when biotechnology applications were utilized in both detecting and treating various infectious and parasitic diseases of animals. This has led to the development of a range of applications and procedures, which will benefit both domestic and wild animals. This will also improve the health of various companion animals, help in improving sporting animals’ performance and the productivity of farm animals.

However, the globalised trade in live animals, animal products, and their feeds is leading to a continuously increasing threat of infectious diseases worldwide. Thus, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) emphasizes the importance of very rapid, accurate, highly specific and sensitive detection and identification of infectious agents; and prompt and effective control of those diseases.

View Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/animal-health-biotechnology-market.html

Presently, various reagents and diagnostic techniques have been developed, which are more specific, sensitive, rapid, reproducible and robust that have been updated through recent discoveries in biochemistry, immunology and molecular biology (monoclonal antibodies, nucleic probes, DNA amplification and others). The development of new vaccines, such as subunit vaccines, synthetic vaccines, recombinant vaccines and anti-idiotype vaccines, which combine efficacy, innocuity, duration of protection, ease of use, stability and multivalence.

The availability of new anti-parasitic and anti-infective agents and immunomodulatory therapeutic agents specifies that biotechnology is continuing to find new applications in the field of animal health. These new vaccines, diagnostic techniques, and therapeutic substances will add to the knowledge, which, in future, will extend to the development of transgenic animals with improved genetic potential and will be more disease resistant and more productive at the same time. Thus, the most important objective of animal health biotechnology is to serve human healthcare as well as its environment at the same time.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11465

Major factors that will drive the demand for animal health biotechnology market mainly includes advancements in cloning and development of transgenic animals, favorable government approval scenarios, and increasing research and development from major firms across the globe. Development of various transgenic animals and cloning will add to the animal’s ability to fight diseases and at the same time it will benefit the human society and environment. This will increase the demand for these animals; hence will contribute towards the growth of animal health biotechnology market in the future. Favorable government policies as well as supportive approval agencies will further help in the growth of this market in future. Major firms across geographies are conducting extensive R&D, which will add to the development of advanced vaccines, therapeutics as well as transgenic animals, will add to the growth of this market in future.

Geographically, North America and Europe is expected to dominate the Animal Health Biotechnology market. Major factors that will be responsible for their growth in this market can be high awareness levels of the population about cloning, transgenic products etc. and high investment in research and development activities from both public and private firms in these regions. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to show a rapid growth in this market due to availability of huge livestock population as well as dependency of various regions on animals for their daily activities.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=11465

Some of the major players operating in the animal health biotechnology market are Bayer AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, and Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.