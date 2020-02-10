Antinuclear Antibody Test Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2027

Antinuclear antibodies are a group of autoantibodies produced by an individual’s immune system when it fails to distinguish between self and foreign particles. Antinuclear antibody (ANA) is also known as fluorescent antinuclear antibody (FANA) and antinuclear antibody screen. Antinuclear antibodies attack body’s own cells. Hence, these are called antinuclear, as these target the nucleus of cells. Antinuclear antibodies react with components of the body’s own healthy cells and cause symptoms and signs such as organ & tissue inflammation, muscle & joint pain, and fatigue. Antinuclear antibodies test detects autoantibodies in the blood.

An antinuclear antibodies test determines the presence of antinuclear antibodies in the blood. If a test detects antinuclear antibodies in the body of an individual, it could mean that the person has an autoimmune disorder. An antinuclear antibodies test is used to help diagnose autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, Sjogren’s syndrome (a rare disease condition that affects the body’s moisture-making glands), and systemic lupus erythematosus (the most common type of lupus, a chronic condition affecting multiple parts of the body including kidneys, blood vessels, brain, and joints).

The global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is projected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rise in prevalence of autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus and increase in adoption of antinuclear antibodies tests are the major factors anticipated to drive the global market during the forecast period. According to the Lupus Foundation of America, about 5 million people across the globe and an estimated 1.5 million people in the U.S. are suffering from lupus.

Based on an estimation, the incidence rate of lupus is 16,000 new cases per year. Lupus affects mostly women of childbearing age. However, children, teenagers, and men develop lupus too. Most of the people suffering from lupus develop the disease between ages 15 and 44. According to the Arthritis Foundation, about 1 in 3 people aged between 18 and 64 have arthritis. The number of adults in the U.S. with doctor-diagnosed arthritis is estimated to rise by 49% to reach 78.4 million (25.9% of all adults) by 2040.

The global antinuclear antibody test market can be segmented based on product, application, technique, and region. In terms of product, the market can be classified into reagents & assay kits, systems, and software & services. The reagents & assay kits segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to high adoption of reagents and assay kits in research and clinic settings. Based on application, the global antinuclear antibody test market can be categorized into systemic lupus erythematosus, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, Sjogren’s syndrome, and others. In terms of technique, the market can be divided into immunofluorescence assay, multiplex assay, and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). The ELISA segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to ease of use and moderate level of operator skills required to perform the test.

Based on region, the global antinuclear antibody test market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period, followed by Europe. Dominance of the two regions is attributed to high patient awareness, better health care infrastructure, and presence of advanced tests. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to high prevalence of autoimmune diseases in countries such as India and China.

Key players operating in the global antinuclear antibody test market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Antibodies, Inc., ZEUS Scientific, Erba Diagnostics, Immuno Concepts, Inova Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech plc, and Euroimmun AG.