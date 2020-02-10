Apheresis Market is Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2025

Global Apheresis Market: Overview

Apheresis is a procedure of blood component separation, based on centrifugation and membrane filtration technology. Blood components are separated based on their characteristics such as molecular weight, size, affinity for a particular substance, etc. Blood is withdrawn from patient’s body, an anticoagulant is mixed and the blood components are separated based on their characteristics and specific machine criteria. After removal or separation of the desired blood component remaining of the blood is transfused back to the patient’s body. Apheresis procedures are performed to receive the blood components from a donor which is called as donor apheresis or to treat some disease which is known as therapeutic apheresis. Apheresis procedures are performed across blood collection centers and hospitals. The American Society for Apheresis (ASFA) publishes the guidelines for diseases and indications for performing apheresis procedures.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/apheresis-market.html

Rise in prevalence and incidences of chronic diseases such as multiple sclerosis, cancer, leukemia, etc. has increased the demand for plasma therapeutic products such as immunoglobulin, anti-coagulation factors, albumin, platelets, plasma, etc. In a bid to develop and produce the plasma derived medicines, many of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry players are striving for collection of plasma using apheresis procedure or by fractionation of whole blood. These factors has led to rise in donor and therapeutic plasma apheresis procedures driving the growth for global apheresis market. Public and private sector is supporting the apheresis industry in terms of reimbursement and funding, which is projected to uptake use of apheresis across blood collection centers and hospitals. However apheresis procedures are expensive as they incur high capital and operations cost, moreover skilled staff is required to operate apheresis systems which is anticipated to restrain the growth for global apheresis market.

Request A Sample Copy @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=896

Global Apheresis Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, global apheresis market is segmented into devices and disposables. Disposables segment which include membrane filtration columns, centrifugation bowls, tubing for blood transfer to and from patient and other disposables. This segment is estimated to dominate the global apheresis market during the forecast period. Based on applications, global apheresis market is segmented into renal diseases, neurology, hematology, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases and others. Renal diseases applications are wide and include therapeutic plasma exchange, platelet apheresis and many other apheresis procedures. Neurology applications of apheresis are evidence based and are highly accepted. Other application segments includes rare diseases such as babesiosis and overdose of venoms, diabetes and dermatology diseases. By procedure type, global apheresis market is segmented into plasmapheresis, photopheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis and others. Plasmapheresis is most widely donor and therapeutic apheresis procedure and is projected to dominate the global apheresis market. Other segment of apheresis procedure include procedure such as lymphapheresis, hemopoietic stem cell extraction, and other apheresis procedures.

Based on technology, global apheresis market is segmented into centrifugation and membrane filtration. Centrifugation based apheresis systems are widely used in North America and Europe region. These systems are more efficient and offer modularity in performing therapeutic apheresis procedures which is projected to drive growth for this segment. By end-user, global apheresis market is segmented into hospitals and blood collection centers. Blood collection centers are further classified into public and private blood collection centers. Public blood collection centers are projected to hold largest share in global apheresis market. Rise in demand for therapeutic apheresis procedure is expected to increase apheresis base in hospitals across the globe.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=896

Global Apheresis Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Based on geography, global apheresis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest market for apheresis and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The U.S. contributed largest share in North America apheresis market in 2016. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow exponentially during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. High prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging markets such as China and India is likely to propel this growth. Europe is projected to hold prominent share in global apheresis market and grow at strong CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Terumo Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD., Therakos, Inc., and Medica S.p.A.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com