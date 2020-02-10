Automated Fare Collection Market Strategic Analysis By Industry Experts Omron Corporation, Siemens AG, GMV, Atos, and Advanced Card Systems

The demand within the global market for automated fare collection has been rising on account of advancements in the field of automation technologies, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The vendors in the global market for automated fare collection have been improving their services to fetch the benefits of superior performance. Furthermore, the competitive landscape of the global automated fare collection market is expected to become increasingly fragmented in the years to come. This is due to the continual entry of new players in the global automated fare collection market across the globe. There is also a possibility of voluminous revenues falling under the kitty of the leading vendors in the global automated fare collection market.

The leading vendors in the global automated fare collection market have been striking collaborations with transportation companies over the past decade. This has helped these vendors in building a strong foundation for launching their future products and services. The small and medium-sized vendors in the global market for automated fare collection are expected to form alliances amongst themselves. This could help these vendors in sustaining amidst cutthroat competition from established vendors. Some of the key vendors in the global automated fare collection market are Omron Corporation, GMV, Siemens AG, and Atos.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) finds that the global automated fare collection market would expand at a starry CAGR of 11.4% over the period between 2015 and 2021. The cumulative revenues within the global market for automated fare collection are expected to touch US$10.87 bn by 2021-end. On the basis of geography, the market for automated fare collection in North America is projected to expand at a starry rate in the years to come. This owes to the matured transport industry in the US and Canada.

The transportation industry across the globe has been making rapid advancements over the past decade. The emerging economies have especially been steadfast in improving the transport industry. This factor has played a key role in the growth of the global automated fare collection market in recent times. Moreover, the domain of public transport has also made rapid advancements in recent times which has in turn given a boost to the demand within the global automated fare collection market. The investments made by governments towards inducting improved technologies in public transport facilities have aided market growth.