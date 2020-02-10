Bioprocess Analyzers Market Is Witnessing High Cagr By 2027

Bioprocess is defined as a technique used to produce biological products such as genetically microbial strain and commercially useful chemicals.

Bioprocessing equipment (including bioprocess analyzers) specifically used in continuous biological product development are gaining significance, as these provide consistency in product quality, lower the manufacturing cycle time, and reduce capital costs & time by stabilizing bioprocessing operations.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bioprocess-analyzers-market.html

Increase in interest in life science areas such as pharmacology & toxicology and biotechnology for the development of advanced medicines and vaccines has created a need for advanced bioprocess technology.

Limited adherence of biological product development and shift toward stratified medicine are projected to hamper the growth of the global bioprocess analyzers market in the near future.

Bioprocess analyzers developed for continuous biopharmaceutical manufacturing are relatively small-sized; however, integrating upstream and downstream bioprocessing can be a challenge.

The global bioprocess analyzers market was valued at US$ 250 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 600 Mn by 2027.

The global bioprocess analyzers market is driven by increase in innovations and technological advancements in bioprocess analyzers, focus on R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growth of the life science industry.

Opportunities for manufacturers targeting large production volumes. A majority of stainless steel facilities are now being constructed in developing countries to cater to large volume demand in the global bioprocess analyzers market. Stainless steel facilities, although being phased out steadily due to surge in popularity of single-use technology, will remain an opportunity area for the global bioprocess analyzers market.

Major companies enter into distribution agreements to expand their footprint in the global bioprocess analyzers market. Technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions are expected to propel the global bioprocess analyzers market during the forecast period.

For example, in June 2018, Bio-Techne Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of growth factors, antibodies, and immunoassays, announced plans to acquire Quad Technologies. Spectrum, Inc., a privately held bioprocess filtration specialist, merged with life sciences company Repligen Corp in July 2017.

Based on product, the global bioprocess analyzers market has been classified into instruments and consumables & accessories. New product development and increase in efficiency of different media used for cell culture production are anticipated to boost the consumables & accessories segment in the global bioprocess analyzers market next few years.

Request a Brochure of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46311

In terms of application, the global bioprocess analyzers market has been classified into antibiotics, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, and monoclonal antibodies. Increase in research studies to understand protein-protein interaction to perform several diagnostic tests such as ELISA and RIA boosts the recombinant protein segment in the global bioprocess analyzers market during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global bioprocess analyzers market has been divided into biopharmaceutical companies, contract manufacturing organization, contract research organization, and others. The contract manufacturing organization segment is anticipated to boost with a significant CAGR in the global bioprocess analyzers market in future.

In terms of revenue, North America dominated the global bioprocess analyzers market in 2018. Higher adoption of advanced bioprocess products in R&D in the life sciences industry drives the bioprocess analyzers market in North America.

High competition, increase in R&D investment by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and shift of contract research organizations to Asia Pacific fuel the growth of the bioprocess analyzers market in the region.

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global bioprocess analyzers market. Nova Biomedical, Sartorius Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., SYSBIOTECH GmbH, Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., YSI, Inc. (Xylem, Inc.), Optocell GmbH & Co. KG, and Randox Laboratories Ltd. are the major players operating in the global bioprocess analyzers market, offering products with proprietary technologies.

Major brand includes in the global bioprocess analyzers market are Cedex Bio Analyzer, BioProfile, and others.

Glucose, Lactate, ammonium etc. are the major assays performed by the customers who are involved in the global bioprocess analyzers market.

Request a Sample of the Report @https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=46311

Key mergers and acquisitions, technological advancements, and product promotion are the various competitive strategies adopted by the major companies in order to sustain the global bioprocess analyzers market.

In December 2018, Randox Laboratories won the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) award from the U.K. Research and Innovation. The award is worth US$ 888,318, which was invested in research and development. Through this investment, Randox Laboratories plans to develop innovative freeze drying technology which allows components of crucial diagnostic kits to be made, preserved, and shipped effectively.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com